SEO Video Show: The Rapidly Expanding YouTube Channel Enters Sponsorship Deal with Ahrefs

Oakland, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The SEO Video Show has reached a new period of growth as it enters a new sponsorship deal with Ahrefs this year.

The hugely popular SEO YouTube channel has experienced a lot of success since its launch, and this new sponsorship comes during an exciting time of rapid expansion and evolution.

The SEO Video Show provides marketing professionals with a steady stream of carefully curated content, focusing on valuable SEO tips and tricks that can help you stay ahead of your competitors. Ahrefs is a leading software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals, making it a perfect sponsor for the SEO Video Show channel.

A rapidly expanding channel

The SEO Video Show is hosted and produced by Paul Andre de Vera (otherwise known as Dre), a big name in the marketing industry with expert knowledge stemming from a diverse technical and creative background. Dre is a highly sought-after speaker, online educator, and personal brand strategist, and he created the channel because he wanted to find an effective way to offer digital marketers and SEO professionals a way to access useful, high-quality content on demand.

The channel has grown significantly since then – at the time of writing, the SEO Video Show has an impressive 2.94 thousand subscribers. What’s more, viewers have watched over 40 thousand hours of content on the channel since it launched.

Part of the channel’s success is thanks to its unique angle compared to any other show or podcast. Each bit of content on the channel is thoughtfully designed to help you get the most out of marketing, covering topics ranging from useful link building strategies and optimizing existing content to advice from renowned guest SEO experts (such as Lily Ray and Craig Campbell) and keyword research tips – plus much, much more.

With an impressive 15 years of experience in the digital marketing industry behind him, Dre is well qualified to guide you in adding to your SEO skillset with insightful, groundbreaking original content. As well as this, Dre works tirelessly to review countless SEO videos on YouTube to unearth the very best SEO tips, strategies, and secrets and communicate them to you. This obviously saves you precious time and energy while helping you become a better SEO professional and digital marketer.

You can find out more about any of Dre’s exciting future projects by heading over to https://www.youtube.com/paulandre or https://dre.tv.

More information

Since being founded by Paul Andre, SEO Video Show has helped many SEO professionals and digital marketing executives by providing them with great quality SEO content and guidance from expert guest speakers.

To find out more information about the company, please visit the website at https://seo.video. If you have an inquiry, please get in touch by emailing dre@seo.video or by calling (323) 523 5122.

