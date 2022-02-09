Weapons Carriage & Release System Market (2021 to 2028) - by Weapon Type, Platform, End-user, System Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weapons Carriage & Release System Market by Weapon Type (Bomb, Missiles, Rockets, Torpedoes), Platform (Fighter Aircrafts, Combat Support Aircrafts, Helicopter, UAV), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), System Component, Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The weapons carriage & release systems market is estimated at USD 463 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 571 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The missiles segment is projected to lead the weapons carriage & release system market from 2021 to 2026

Based on weapon type, the weapons carriage & release system market has been classified into missiles, bombs, rockets, and torpedoes. The missiles segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the weapons carriage & release system market in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased deployment of missiles in fighter aircraft, helicopters, and combat support aircraft for a range of operations. Fighter aircraft deploy missiles according to mission needs. They carry air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles having varied range and capabilities. Weapons carriage & release systems are used to carry and release single and multiple missiles. Companies such as ALKAN, L3Harris Corporation, Cobham PLC, and Marvin Engineering, among others, provide weapons carriage & release systems for carrying single and multiple missiles.



Based on end-user, OEM is projected to lead the weapons carriage & release system market from 2021 to 2026

Based on end-use, the weapons carriage & release system market has been classified into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. The OEM is estimated to be a larger market the aftermarket segment. The weapons carriage & release systems installed in new aircraft are covered under the OEM segment. This segment includes the installation of weapons carriage & release systems in various airborne platforms, including fighter aircraft, combat support aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs. The OEM segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

This can be attributed to the increasing inventory of newly inducted airborne platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles, fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and helicopters. The use of these airborne platforms is increasing in applications such as anti-submarine warfare, air-to-ground support, and air defense roles. Moreover, the development of new missiles such as beyond-visual-range missiles, anti-radiation missiles, etc., for newly inducted platforms have also added to the demand at the OEM level.



North America is projected to grow at the highest rate within the weapons carriage & release system market from 2021 to 2026

Based on region, North America is projected to grow at the highest rate within the weapons carriage & release system market from 2021 to 2026. Significant investments in R&D activities for the development of advanced weapons carriage and release systems by key players and increased demand for fighter aircraft fleet are some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the weapons carriage & release system market in this region.

The US is expected to drive the growth of the North American weapons carriage & release system market during the forecast period, owing to easy access to various innovative technologies and significant investments being made by manufacturers in the country for the development of improved military weapon systems. Several developments have taken place in the field of weapons carriage & release systems in the region. For instance, as per DoD 2019 - Five Year Plan, the US is projected to induct more than 1500 F-35s in the coming years. This is expected to result in an increasing demand for weapon carriage & release systems. Companies such as Harris, Cobham, and others are focusing on the development of internal carriage & release systems for fifth-generation aircraft.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Weapons Carriage & Release System Market

4.2 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, by System Component

4.3 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, by End Use

4.4 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, by Release System

4.5 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, by Missile

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Different Types of Missiles with Various Ranges to Defend Nations from Various Threats

5.2.1.2 Increase in Procurement of Fighter Aircraft

5.2.1.3 Increase in Development of Next-Generation Fighter Aircraft

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulatory Obstacles Related to Arms Transfers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advanced Weapon Launchers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reducing Performance Failures

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Weapons Carriage and Release System Market

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Average Selling Price Trend

5.7 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.7.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Weapons Carriage and Release System Manufacturers

5.8 Weapons Carriage and Release System Market Ecosystem

5.8.1 Prominent Companies

5.8.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.8.3 Ecosystem

5.8.4 Supply-Side Impact

5.8.4.1 Key Developments from January 2020 to December 2020

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 North America

5.10.2 Europe

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Triple-Rail Missile Launcher

6.2.2 Next-Generation Pneumatic Sonobuoy Launch Systems

6.2.3 Pneumatic Multi-Station Carriers

6.2.4 Various Payloads

6.2.4.1 Fuel Tanks

6.2.4.2 Sonobuoys

6.2.4.3 Electronic Pods

6.2.4.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Use Case Analysis

6.4.1 Use Case: Surepac Compressor Improves Aircraft Weapons Release

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

6.5.1 Pneumatic Weapon Ejection Actuation Systems

6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, by Weapon Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Missiles

7.2.1 Air-To-Air

7.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Air-To-Air Missiles Carriage & Release System by Fighter Aircraft to Drive Demand

7.2.2 Air-To-Ground

7.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption for Advanced Missiles to Drive Demand

7.3 Bombs

7.3.1 Use in Aircraft Operations to Drive Demand

7.4 Rockets

7.4.1 Deployment of Rockets on Helicopters for Combat Roles to Drive Demand

7.5 Torpedoes

7.5.1 Use in Anti-Submarine Warfare by Combat Support Aircraft to Drive Demand

8 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, by System Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Carriage System

8.2.1 Racks

8.2.1.1 Single

8.2.1.1.1 Increasing Use of Single Racks on Fourth-Generation Fighter Aircraft to Drive Demand

8.2.1.2 Multiple

8.2.1.2.1 Adoption of Multiple Racks on Fighter Aircraft to Drive Demand

8.2.2 Rail Launchers

8.2.2.1 Single

8.2.2.1.1 Use of Single Rail Launchers on Uavs and Jets

8.2.2.2 Multiple

8.2.2.2.1 Development of Triple-Rail Launchers by Companies to Drive Demand

8.2.3 Adapters

8.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Adapters by Fifth-Generation Fighter Aircraft to Drive Demand

8.2.4 Pylons

8.2.4.1 Rising Usage of Pylons to Carry Other Payloads to Drive Demand

8.3 Release Systems

8.3.1 Ejection Unit

8.3.1.1 Pyrotechnic

8.3.1.1.1 Need for Faster Refill and Reliable Ejection of Weapons to Drive Demand

8.3.1.2 Pneumatic

8.3.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Pneumatic Ejection Units due to Safe Operations to Drive Demand

8.3.1.3 Electromechanical

8.3.1.3.1 Use of Electromechanical Ejection Units for Bombs to Drive Demand

8.3.2 Control Unit

8.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Control Units for Safe Release to Drive Demand

9 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fighter Jets

9.2.1 Current Generation Fighters

9.2.1.1 Upgrade of Current Generation Fighter Aircraft to Drive the Segment

9.2.2 Next-Generation Fighters

9.2.2.1 Increase in Adoption and R&D of New Airborne Platform to Drive the Segment

9.3 Combat Support Aircraft

9.3.1 Increasing Use of Aircraft for Air and Ground Support to Drive the Segment

9.4 Helicopters

9.4.1 Rise in Usage of Carriage Systems for Anti-Submarine Operations to Drive the Segment

9.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)

9.5.1 Increasing Usage of Uav in Surveillance and Covert Operations to Drive the Segment

10 Weapons Carriage & Release System Market, by End-Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oem

10.2.1 Increasing Upgrades and Procurement of Fighter Aircraft Across the Globe to Drive the Segment

10.3 Aftermarket

10.3.1 Upgrading of Existing Fleet of Aircraft to Drive the Segment

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Overview

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players, 2020

12.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2020

12.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020

12.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis

12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Star

12.7.2 Emerging Leader

12.7.3 Pervasive

12.7.4 Participant

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.9 Market Evaluation Framework

12.9.1 Contracts/Ventures/Agreements/Expansion

13 Company Profiles: Key Players

13.1 Cobham plc

13.2 L3Harris Technologies

13.3 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

13.4 Ultra Electronics

13.5 Marvin Group

13.6 Marotta Controls

13.7 Rafaut Group

13.8 Moog, Inc.

13.9 Ruag Group

13.10 Ferra Engineering Pty Ltd

13.11 Systima Technologies

13.12 Alkan

13.13 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.14 Bae Systems

14 Appendix

