Changes to the Board of Directors

Lysaker, 9 February 2022

Jenny Rundbladh was today appointed as new deputy member of the Board of Storebrand Storebrand Asset Management AS, replacing Kristin Lindmark. After this appointment the Board constitutes of the following members:

Board members

Odd Arild Grefstad (Chairman) (shareholder elected)

Lars Aa. Løddesøl (shareholder elected)

Sverre Dale Moen (elected by unitholders)

Brita Cathrine Knutson (elected by unitholders)

Hilde Marit Lodvir Hengebøl (employee elected)

Karsten Solberg (employee elected)

Deputy members

Lars-Erik Eriksen (shareholder elected)

Jenny Rundbladh (shareholder elected)

Sondre Gullord Graff (elected by unitholders)





The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds. For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com





Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596





Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.