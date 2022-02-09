The Worldwide Ozone Generator Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ozone Generator Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ozone generator market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026.

Increased non conventional applications of ozone such as extrusion coatings and increasing demand for ozone generators from end use industries such as food & beverages, chemical, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, among others is expected to accelerate the growth of the ozone generator market.



The pulp bleaching application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the pulp bleaching segment is projected to grow at the highest CARG during the forecast period. Ozone bleaching is one of the key technologies considered for total chlorine-free (TCF) or elemental chlorine-free (ECF) pulp production. Ozone bleaching is usually conducted in medium consistency pulp and relatively low pH.

Advantages of ozone over chlorine for pulp bleaching is expected to drive the growth of ozone generator market in the pulp bleaching segment.



The corona discharge technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the technology, the corona discharge segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Corona discharge ozone generator is used for both industrial and commercial applications. The growth can be attributed to the advantages of corona discharge technology over other materials.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the ozone generator market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the ozone generator market from 2021 to 2026. China, India, and Japan are witnessing rapid industrial, manufacturing, and infrastructural growth. Some of the economies in Asia Pacific have tremendous market potential in terms of rising population, favorable government policies, and industrial growth. The region is attracting investors to set up production facilities because of the availability of raw materials and labor at lower prices.



It has witnessed significant growth in manufacturing activities due to low manufacturing costs and support of the local governments. Increasing investments in R&D activities related to wastewater treatment are driving the growth of the ozone generator market in the Asia Pacific region. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China and India are the two fastest-growing economies in the world.

This economic growth is expected to increase industrial activities in these countries, leading to increased demand for treated water. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the ozone generator market in the region. Factors expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific ozone generator market include increasing population, rapid urbanization, increasing focus on maintaining high-quality municipal water supplies, industrialization, and stringent regulations related to the wastewater treatment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ozone Generator Market

4.2 Ozone Generator Market, by Region

4.3 North America Ozone Generator Market, by Application & Country

4.4 Ozone Generator Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Water Scarcity and Stringent Laws & Regulations

5.1.1.2 Growing Demand for Ozone Generators from Municipal Water Treatment Plants

5.1.1.3 Increased Non-Conventional Applications of Ozone Generators

5.1.1.4 An Alternative to Chlorine for Water Disinfection

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs

5.1.2.2 Adverse Health Effects Associated with Ozone

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Technological Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Systems

5.1.3.2 Investments by Developed Countries in Emerging Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Awareness

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2 Customer Analysis & Sales Channels

6.2.1 Business-To-Business (B2B)

6.2.2 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

6.3 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis

6.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6.4.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Ozone Generator Market

6.4.2.1 Potential New Application Due to COVID-19

6.4.2.2 Post COVID-19 Scenario

6.5 Macroeconomic Overview and Trends

6.5.1 Introduction

6.5.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.5.3 Global Electronics Industry

6.5.4 Manufacturing Industry

6.5.5 Oil & Gas Industry

7 Ozone Generator Market, by Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Odor Control

7.3 Groundwater Remediation

7.3.1 Key Features of Ozone for Soil Remediation:

7.3.2 Contaminants Destroyed by Ozone:

7.4 Disinfection

7.4.1 Advantages:

7.4.2 Disadvantages:

8 Ozone Generator Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Corona Discharge

8.2.1 Increasing Industrialization to Boost Demand for Ozone Generators

8.3 Ultraviolet Radiation

8.3.1 Ultraviolet (Uv) Radiation Technology Used Where Small Concentration of Ozone is Required

8.4 Electrolysis

8.4.1 North America is Largest Market for Ozone Generators in Electrolysis Segment

8.5 Radiochemical

8.5.1 Asia-Pacific is Fastest-Growing Market in Radiochemical Segment

9 Ozone Generator Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Water Purification

9.2.1 Increasing for Demand for Pure Water Contributing to Market Growth

9.3 Air Purification

9.3.1 Increased Demand for Clean Air in Industrial and Residential Sectors

9.4 Pulp Bleaching

9.4.1 Demand for Ozone Generator to Rise for Pulp Bleaching

9.5 Organic Synthesis

9.5.1 Rising Pharmaceuticals Sector to Drive the Ozone Generator Market

9.6 Aquaculture

9.6.1 Rise in Use of Ozonated Water in Aquaculture Sector

9.7 Food Processing

9.7.1 Increase in Demand for Ozone Generators for Food Processing

9.8 Surface Treatment

9.8.1 Rise in Use of Surface Treatment Application in Semiconductors Industry

9.9 Medicine & Aesthetics

9.9.1 Need for Clean Air, Water, and Medical Equipment Contributing to Growth of Market

9.10 Others

10 Ozone Generator Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Municipal & Industrial Water Treatment

10.2.1 Rising Demand for Water Contributing to Market Growth

10.3 Residential & Industrial Air Treatment

10.3.1 Demand for Clean Air in Residential and Industrial Sectors

10.4 Food & Beverages

10.4.1 North America is Fastest-Growing Market for Ozone Generators in Food & Beverages Sector

10.5 Pharmaceutical

10.5.1 Asia-Pacific is Fastest-Growing Market for Ozone Generators in Pharmaceutical Industry

10.6 Paper & Pulp

10.6.1 Ozone Mainly Used for Decolorization and Decontamination of Pulp

10.7 Semiconductors

10.7.1 Rising Demand for Electronics Will Boost Market Growth

10.8 Automotive

10.8.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Contributing to Increased Need for Automotive Sanitization

10.9 Others

11 Ozone Generator Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping

12.2.1 Star

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Participants

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Overview

12.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

12.5.1 Partnerships

12.5.2 New Product Launches

12.5.3 Contracts

12.6 Market Share Analysis

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Player

13.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.1.2 Xylem

13.1.3 Suez

13.1.4 Ebara Corporation

13.1.5 Toshiba Corporation

13.1.6 Mks Instruments

13.1.7 Metawater Co. Ltd.

13.1.8 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

13.1.9 Tmeic

13.1.10 Corotec Corporation

13.1.11 Ozonetek Limited

13.1.12 Lenntech

13.1.13 Biotek Environmental Science Ltd.

13.1.14 Biozone Corporation

13.1.15 Ozonetech Systems Ots Ab

13.1.16 Esco International Ltd.

13.1.17 Chemtronics Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.18 Faraday Ozone

13.1.19 Pinnacle Ozone Solutions, LLC

13.1.20 Ecozone Technologies Ltd.

13.1.21 Enaly Ozone Generator

13.1.22 Absolute Systems Inc.

13.1.23 International Ozone

13.1.24 Industrie De Nora S.P.A

13.1.25 Spartan Environmental Technologies

13.1.26 Fujian Newland Entech Co. Ltd.

13.1.27 Shandong Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment Co. Ltd.

13.1.28 Jinan Sankang Envi-Tech Co. Ltd.

13.1.29 Taoture International Enterprises Inc.

13.1.30 Creative Oz-Air (I) Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.31 Eltech Ozone

13.1.32 Dongguan Beelee Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.1.33 Ozonefac Limited

13.1.34 Medozons Ltd.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzd320

Attachment