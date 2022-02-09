PURA Highlights Blackrock Climate Change Unicorn Outlook In Light Of Farmersville Hemp Brand

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today highlighted Blackrock, Inc. CEO Larry Fink’s recent comments on companies with innovative offerings that can impact climate change. PURA management considers Mr. Fink’s comments as further validation of PURA’s industrial hemp strategy to introduce hemp based sustainable innovations.

From Blackrock CEO: The Energy Transition Will Create 1,000 Unicorns

"It is my belief that the next 1,000 unicorns--companies that have a market valuation over a billion dollars--won't be a search engine, won't be a media company, they'll be businesses developing green hydrogen, green agriculture, green steel and green cement," Fink said on Monday at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The article went on to explain the term “unicorn:”

Back in 2013, when venture investor Aileen Lee, founder of Cowboy Ventures, coined the term "unicorn" to describe VC-funded companies valued at $1 billion or more, just 14 still-private companies less than a decade old qualified for the title. Crunchbase now counts 952 globally, with just over 300 in the United States alone, with the U.S. cohort valued at nearly a trillion dollars.

As you might suspect, the software, cloud, and media space are well represented, with recent entrants Airbnb Inc., Snowflake Inc., DoorDash Inc., Zoom Inc., CrowdStrike Inc. and Moderna Inc. debuting to massive valuations

PURA recently published its industrial hemp 2022 strategic overview, detailing the company’s plan to grow revenue and increase shareholder value by driving market wide demand for the multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp.

Brian Shibley, CEO of PURA made the following statement: “I believe PURA’s Farmersville Hemp co-op has the potential to be a unicorn for the industrial hemp sector. I see a unicorn valuation coming from one of our pilot hemp projects demonstrating a scalable financial model that warrants a billion-dollar valuation, or coming from the adoption of a hemp related technology that warrants a billion-dollar valuation. Perhaps both.”

The industrial hemp industry, to include the portion of CBD exclusively from hemp, is anticipated to grow to $18 billion by 2026 .

PURA management thinks this is a substantial underestimate because the industry has yet to recognize the multitude of ways hemp can be utilized.

The Sustainability Market is expected to expand from $9 billion reported in 2021 to over $41 billion by 2028 .

PURA management believes the impact hemp can have on sustainability is not fully baked into the industrial hemp forecasts.

PURA anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year.

See the company’s 2022 Industrial Hemp Strategic Plan to learn more.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.