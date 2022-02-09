IMAC Holdings, Inc., Announces Dr. Ben Lerner as Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Lerner, a New York Times best-selling author and holistic health and business expert,

brings healthcare growth experience to IMAC executive team.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitative orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, announces the addition of healthcare veteran Dr. Ben Lerner to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Matt Wallis, a founder of IMAC and current COO, will continue as President and Executive Director of the Company upon Dr. Lerner’s addition February 21st.

Previously, Dr. Lerner was founder of Maximized Living, a national chiropractic consulting, franchising, and lifestyle brand organization. As CEO, he managed five interconnected companies, consulted for thousands of doctors and chiropractic students, opened more than 100 franchises, created 500 licensees, and built and sustained a large supplement and spinal rehab equipment manufacturing business.

“The entire team is excited to welcome Dr. Lerner to IMAC Holdings,” said Jeff Ervin, Chief Executive Officer. “He has an incredible combination of health and business knowledge that he has earned with successful past ventures. We believe his experience correlates well with IMAC’s vision and strengthens our leadership team to achieve the next phase of the Company’s growth objectives. Dr. Lerner is a great fit for IMAC.”

Dr. Lerner, who holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology, is a Doctor of Chiropractic, and is completing a doctorate in business administration. He boasts 20 years of experience as a C-Suite executive and healthcare startup leader. After selling Maximized Living in January 2017, he founded the Ultimate Impact Group, a healthcare startup consisting of an amalgamation of several different companies, drawing upon his 25 years of experience in business, franchising, health care, real estate and product manufacturing.

In addition, he previously served as the chiropractor and wellness advisor for the U.S. World Wrestling, Weightlifting, and Judo teams at multiple World Championships and Olympic Games. Lerner is a two-time New York Times best-selling author who has written more than 20 books. He has served as the chairman of global wellness for the Billion Soul Initiative, where his health curriculum has been translated into dozens of languages.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka, and Tony Delk to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

