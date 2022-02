English Swedish

Zug 2022-02-09

The Board of Fenix Outdoor has decided, in accordance with applicable rules, if possible to restart its repurchase of B- shares in the market up to 706 700 B-shares. Conditions as defined in pressrelease dated 2019-02-14 with the limitation that no time limit is given.

