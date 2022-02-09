Risk Strategies Acquires The Gehring Group, Inc.

BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired employee benefits and risk services consulting firm The Gehring Group, Inc. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with team members located throughout the state, Gehring Group is the premier provider of employee benefits and risk management solutions to the public sector in the State of Florida as well as the United States Virgin Islands. The company’s extensive service offerings and capabilities include comprehensive, advanced insurance program design, claims data analysis, plan administration, legislative compliance, client education and training, benefits technology innovation and consulting, award winning employee wellness program design, and robust custom communication services.

“The Gehring Group brings an expert focus, unparalleled service philosophy and employs forward-thinking technologies that will enhance our clients’ experience and company’s specialist approach to risk,” said John Greenbaum, Risk Strategies National Employee Benefits Practice Leader. “We welcome Gehring Group to the Risk Strategies family.”

Since its founding in 1992, the firm has been a highly-technical consulting group with a primary focus on the constantly evolving, unique needs of public sector entities. It supports this focus with a collaborative team approach, with clients being serviced by talented, dedicated, and passionate team members who are led by senior-level expert consultants and an experienced departmental management team.

“Benefit programs are not one-size-fits-all — they require a tailored, service-centered approach to be successful,” said Kurt Gehring, Founder, President and CEO of Gehring Group. “To scale our business, we wanted to partner with a firm that viewed benefit program development through the same strategic lens that serves our clients. Risk Strategies presented both a great business fit for our clients, and a cultural fit for our talented team that goes above and beyond in supporting clients every day.”

Gehring Group’s associates work tirelessly in their relationships with both clients and the communities where they do business. With an award-winning culture and recognized commitment to a mentally and physically healthy workplace, including being named a Best Place to Work by South Florida Business Journal, they are passionate about giving back through their philanthropic initiative, Helping Hands and Healing Hearts.

Risk Strategies continues to acquire complementary companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition and are additive to the Risk Strategies family. Over 100 organizations, each with specialty expertise and capabilities, have joined the company since its founding in 1997.

