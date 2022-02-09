Racing in the Metaverse With DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE Limited-Edition NFTs

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAA game development studio GOATi Entertainment is giving car manufacturers an enticing reason to step into the Metaverse by bringing their concept vehicles to life as NFTs. Limited-edition vehicle NFTs developed by GOATi Entertainment will be auctioned off to the public on their proprietary built blockchain gaming platform, Pavillion Hub, unlocking a new stream of revenue for car manufacturers and enabling the first true cross-game racing multiverse experience in gaming history.

Leading the line-up is DS Automobiles, which has partnered with GOATi Entertainment for the reveal of their E-TENSE PERFORMANCE prototype. Running over 258 days as part of its official brand activation commencing on 7 Feb. and ending with the final showcase at the Paris Motor Show from 17 to 23 Oct., DS Automobiles will be releasing a total of 145 limited-edition E-TENSE PERFORMANCE NFTs in a series of themed sales.

Launching with the '100 Series' vehicle auctions in tribute to E-TENSE's '100% Electric' and '0-100km/h in 2 seconds' achievements, the public will have 24 hours over 100 consecutive days to purchase 100 special-edition '100% Electric' E-TENSE PERFORMANCE NFTs until 18 May @2pm CET, when the first in-game access of the vehicles will take place on Pavillion's dedicated racing central 'Race Hub'. Two additional '0-100km/h in 2 seconds' edition vehicles will be auctioned off over the same period, running for 50 days each.

"As the first company ever to deliver racing utility for NFT vehicles, all auctioned vehicles will offer utility (as well as collectability) and will be accessible in-game in a real-time physics-simulated racing environment," comments Garth Midgley, Managing Director or GOATi Entertainment. "Vehicles will be able to be used in a decentralised way in more than one game on Pavillion, on a number of different tracks and in different events, including prized tournaments. With game-play elements such as track design, race modes and event rules open to community modders, brands like DS Automobiles can achieve maximum engagement with their audience."

The '100 Series' auctions will be immediately followed by a three-part themed series of special-edition NFTs celebrating the outstanding performance of DS Techeetah and its drivers in Formula E running from the 18 of May until the close of the Paris Motor Show on the 23 of Oct., with an additional 43 E-TENSE PERFORMANCE NFTs up for grabs.

Get ready to race in the Metaverse

To be one of the first in the world to own a limited-edition DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE prototype NFT, head over to the DS Automobiles games page at Pavillion Hub to set up your account and start bidding.

Everyone that picks up a DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE vehicle will have first-in, free access to both Race Hub and '22 Racing Series', GOATi's physics-based futuristic racing game, including prized events following the Race Hub launch and throughout the campaign.

About GOATi Entertainment

GOATi Entertainment is a AAA game development company specializing in engine technology, physics simulation, blockchain integration and global microtransaction business models for games and esports. Built upon their proprietary engine 'RevGen', they have developed globally recognized and award-winning emergent AI simulation programs and the world's first RTS-Racing game '22 Racing Series'. They have pioneered the development of Smart NFT blockchain technology using Phantasma Chain, the world's only carbon-negative blockchain, and in April 2020, they released 'Pavillion Hub', the world's most advanced blockchain gaming platform, which was purpose-built with ease-of-use sign-on, transact, play and cross-platform connected features that make mass adoption of blockchain technology in games a near reality.

About DS Automobiles

Driven by the spirit of the avant-garde, DS Automobiles aims to embody French luxury savoir-faire in the automotive industry. Designed for a customer base looking for personal expression and eager for new technologies, DS models combine refinement and technology. The only brand able to claim a double Formula E championship (Teams and Drivers) in 2019 and 2020, DS Automobiles is at the cutting edge of electrification by offering all its models in electrified versions. Under the E-TENSE label, DS Automobiles offers both 100% electric and plug-in hybrid of up to 360 horsepower with 4-wheel drive. From 2024, every new model launched by DS Automobiles will be only 100% electric. With a presence in 41 countries, the DS brand has created and is developing an exclusive distribution network that includes 400 DS STORES throughout the world.

