RegScale and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Compliance Automation to the Public Sector

MCLEAN, Va. and RESTON, Va., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegScale, Inc., delivering continuous compliance automation for highly regulated public and private sector entities, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as RegScale’s Master Government Aggregator® making the company’s continuous compliance automation solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s network of reseller partners, Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Coming from the Public Sector ourselves, the RegScale leadership team has seen the value and efficiency of being part of Carahsoft’s network of partners firsthand,” said Anil Karmel, co-founder and CEO of RegScale. “There is tremendous need for making the compliance burden more efficient, and we trust in Carahsoft’s ability to leverage RegScale’s compliance automation platform in a wide range of solution portfolios for its Government customers.”

RegScale digitizes any regulatory requirement and is deployable in any environment. It includes tightly integrated modules and features, built from the ground up to easily create compliance artifacts. The company’s API-centric approach automates the collection, compilation and reporting of data related to an organization’s compliance obligations, serving as the single source of compliance truth. This approach ensures that companies are continually compliant, reducing risk and cost while simultaneously increasing productivity.

RegScale includes more than 70 compliance frameworks for Government regulations such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) including SP 800-53 Rev 4 & 5, Cyber Security Framework (CSF), 800-171, and OSCAL); Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX); the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA); the Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC); and more. It also includes frameworks for industry-specific regulations for the energy and financial services industries such as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) standards; and the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council (FSSCC). RegScale’s proprietary digitization engine is able to rapidly ingest new regulations and frameworks for clients in to support any new regulation in under a week.

The RegScale platform launched in early 2021 (under the brand Atlasity) and its free Community Edition has already been downloaded 5,000 times. The company has also signed on five major customers for its Enterprise Edition platform, including the U.S. Air Force (USAF), U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a Fortune 500 financial services company, and Johnson Controls Federal Systems.

“Managing compliance obligations is a growing burden for Public Sector organizations,” said Matt Rattigan, Vice President of Partnerships at Carahsoft. “RegScale’s automated, API-centric approach makes it simple for us to integrate this platform into a wide variety of solutions for our joint customers. We look forward to working with RegScale and our resellers to help our joint Public Sector customers advance their compliance programs.”

RegScale’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the RegScale team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9710 or RegScale@carahsoft.com.

About RegScale

Founded in 2021, RegScale delivers continuous compliance automation for heavily regulated industries, freeing organizations from paper via its security and compliance automation software. Through its Continuous Compliance Automation platform, RegScale helps organizations continuously meet any compliance obligation including laws and regulations such as GDPR, NIST, CMMC, and CCPA leveraging an API-centric approach. For more information, visit: https://www.regscale.com/.

Contact:

Robin Bectel

REQ for RegScale

703-287-7827

RegScale@req.co

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com