CEO’s of TSLA, RQHTF, SOFI and XTMIF Driving Explosive Revenue Growth with Innovation and New Market Expansion in HealthTech, Electric Vehicles, and Fintech

Today’s emerging megatrends and technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, CEO: “Full Self-Driving: Most Important Source of Profitability for Tesla”

“...2021 was a breakthrough year for Tesla and for electric vehicles in general. And while we battled, and everyone did, with supply chain challenges through the year, we managed to grow our volumes by nearly 90% last year. This level of growth didn't happen by coincidence. It was a result of ingenuity and hard work across multiple teams throughout the company…Additionally, we reached the highest operating margin in the industry in the last widely reported quarter at over 14% GAAP operating margin. Lastly, thanks to $5.5 billion of GAAP net income in 2021, our accumulated profitability since the inception of the Company became positive, which I think makes us a real company at this point. This is a critical milestone for the Company…We do expect significant growth in 2022 over 2021, comfortably above 50% growth in 2022…Over time, we think Full Self-Driving will become the most important source of profitability for Tesla. And my personal guess is that we'll achieve Full Self-Driving this year, yes, with data safety level significantly greater than present…”

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “Reliq Telehealth Platform Set for Explosive Revenue Growth in 2022”

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) is now at an inflection point for explosive revenue growth and profitability shared CEO Lisa Crossley during a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. RQHTF’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform has gained significant traction over the past 12 months, and now has 200,000 patients under contract to be onboarded over the next 18-24 months - which represents over $120 Million in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.

RQHTF has just turned the corner to profitability and with a current run-rate of $24 million, and expected to double in 2022 as more contracted patients are onboarded. Lisa added that RQHTF is now starting to throw off significant cash flow, enabling the company to fund growth internally, without the need for capital raises in the near future. A NASDAQ uplisting is expected in 2022, allowing RQHTF valuation to better align with its peers in the telehealth and healthtech space.

Lisa explained how new patient contract growth is now “snowballing” - powered by expanded medicare and medicaid coverage and reimbursement amounts for virtual care services like RQHTF provides. RQHTF’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”

XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff.

CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto: “Strongest Position Ever to Execute on Ambitious Long-Term Growth Strategy”

“...The results we're reporting demonstrate three things: First, our ability to continue to deliver record financial results, which is a testament to our diversified business mix and our ability to execute on our long-term strategy. Second, our commitment to consistently iterate and innovate to create products that are both best-in-breed on a standalone basis and work even better when used together. And third, our ability to leverage data and learnings to drive more effective marketing and brand building as we strive to make SoFi a trusted household brand name. Collectively, these things are driving strong continued growth in members, products, and cross-buy….”

“...Broad-based revenue growth coupled with the benefits of cross-buying and our ongoing focus on realizing new operating efficiencies resulted in third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $10 million, our fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. Achieving record results allows us to invest in the new products and features necessary to position SoFi for long-term sustainable growth, we're sticking to our commitment to reinvest $0.70 of every incremental revenue dollar and drop $0.30 to the bottom line, as we scale our business....The third quarter was our second highest ever for both member and product growth, total members grew 96% year-over-year to 2.9 million. We added 377,000 new members, which is an amazing 35% increase versus the 279,000 new members we added in the Second Quarter….”

