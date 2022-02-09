Ultra meets Ultra! Order your Samsung Galaxy S22 right now on Verizon 5G

New and existing customers get up to $1,000 off any Samsung Galaxy S22 with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans 1

Plus, new customers get up to $1,000 to help cover the cost of switching 2

Order your Galaxy S22 series phone on Verizon today and get upgraded to the next storage tier when purchasing 128GB or 256GB models



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung just unveiled the perfect companion to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and the most powerful Galaxy phones yet — the Galaxy S22 series. The good news is that you can be the first to get your hands on them. All three models are available for preorder at Verizon today, and they will be in stores starting February 25.

The best deals, on Verizon

Get up to $1,000 off a new Galaxy S22 series phone with a qualifying trade-in on select 5G Unlimited plans when you add a new line or switch to Verizon — that includes your old or broken phone1. No phone to trade? No problem! Buy a Galaxy S22+ and get one on us when you switch or add a line on select 5G Unlimited plans. Plus, get up to $1,000 to help pay off your phone when you switch2.

Existing customers can upgrade and get up to $1,000 off the new phone with a qualifying trade-in on select Unlimited plans3. What’s more? Order your new Galaxy S22 before February 25 and get double the storage on us. Choose either the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB, or the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB.

Pricing, availability & the Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

Preorders for the Galaxy S22 series on Verizon start February 9 at 10 a.m. ET and all three phones will be widely available on February 25. Here’s the full lineup:

Galaxy S22 Ultra (6.8”) 4 starts at $33.33 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail)

starts at $33.33 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail) Galaxy S21+ (6.6”) 4 starts at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)

starts at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail) Galaxy S22 (6.1”) 4 starts at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail)





Samsung also unveiled the brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re catching up on your favorite series, working on your commute or playing your favorite game, blaze through it all with blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity.

Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G starts at $30.55 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,099.99 retail)



The coolest features in the galaxy

No matter which Galaxy S22 phone you chose, you know you are getting access to the latest and greatest camera, display, design and power in a size that’s perfect for you. Here are the coolest new features:

Galaxy meets 5G Ultra Wideband — The new Galaxy S22 series helps you get the most out of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, now available to 100 million more people in over 1,700 cities around the nation. Pair your Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 with one of Verizon’s new 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans — 5G Get More, 5G Play More and 5G Do More — for all the benefits of 5G Ultra Wideband, and get access to the best streaming and gaming content available today. 5G Ultra Wideband is also available for your business with 5G Business Unlimited mobile plans — Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro.

Video takes center stage — All three Galaxy S22 phones feature 8K video recording — yes, 8K. That means you can record and crop your video for the perfect shot, show off your work on the latest TVs and displays and capture your content in full HD glory. Couple that with advanced Auto Framing and Video Digital Stabilization for video footage of your most candid moments guaranteed to be clear, steady and free of handshake. Did I mention Nightography? Yes, that’s a real word. New Nightography features on the Galaxy S22 series, you can capture the night with crystal-clear, bright pics and videos — no matter what your lighting condition. And with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, you can quickly and easily share them to your favorite social media platform.

Out of this world camera — Samsung is known for epic camera systems and the Galaxy S22 series is no different. With Portrait Mode, your favorite faces (even your pet’s) never looked better. Keep your subject in the spotlight with up to three times the optical zoom, enhanced image processing and intuitive features. So when the light hits just right, you can start a professional photoshoot on the spot, no matter the distance between you and your subject.



The Galaxy S22 Ultra steps up to a massive 108MP camera with 100x Space Zoom — the highest resolution available on a mobile phone – so you can capture every detail of your hiking trips, sweeping cityscapes or group photos at holiday get-togethers.

Eye-catching display — Streaming on the go, working from your patio or binge-watching late into the night? All three Galaxy S22 models have an adaptive 120Hz display with Vision Booster that automatically optimizes color and brightness for both indoors and outdoors. So whether you’re lying on the beach or enjoying a night out on the town, you can edit and upload your new video to TikTok without having to worry about being able to see the content on your screen.

The return of the S Pen — For the first time ever on an S series device, Galaxy S22 Ultra holds Samsung’s fan-favorite S Pen, which easily slides into the bottom of the phone. Use it to sketch and bring your ideas to life, edit photos and videos with pinpoint accuracy and do it all with that pen-to-paper feel. It also includes some amazing gesture shortcuts, like the ability to trigger the camera shutter without being anywhere near your phone.

Business forward — The Galaxy S22 series integrates with your Windows PC to help you focus during your day and boost your productivity. Work collaboratively while remote and enjoy seamless productivity with Microsoft365, Microsoft integration and Live Sharing. With an all-day battery5, super-fast charging and increased durability with an IP68 rating6, you can work for longer no matter what the weather throws at you.

Stress less about keeping your private data secure thanks to multilayered Knox Vault security available on all three phones. Knox Vault includes a secure processor and memory that completely isolates sensitive data, like your passwords and biometrics, from the phone’s main operating system. Plus, Private Share lets you set time limits and expiration dates on every single shared file, and you can revoke access at any time — no screenshots or reshares allowed. Data, secured.

Immerse yourself in awesome

Want to test out the power of the Galaxy S22 series on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband? Here’s your chance. On February 12, Snapchat will premiere Breakwater, a new original series set in a futuristic world of climate refugees. Each episode will feature immersive augmented reality experiences that bring the series to life. Use Snapchat on your Galaxy S22 to see how high the water level will rise with the coming hurricane, activate thermal vision to scan objects around you and use a portal Lens to be transported into the world of Breakwater.

The Lenses created for this Snap original series are inspired by the show’s visual effects to represent how the characters in this future world use AR as part of their everyday lives. — produced in partnership with Verizon and created using Lens Studio, Snap’s advanced AR creation tool. For the first episode, a 5G Lens will be available exclusively to Verizon customers on an Unlimited Plan with 5G Ultra Wideband and can be enjoyed while connected to the 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Color coordinate and accessorize your Galaxy S22

All three phones come in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ also come in Pink Gold and the Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes in Burgundy.

For a limited time, get 25% off select Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8+ accessories and up to 20% off Verizon-brand charging accessories . New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from Samsung, Verizon, Lifeproof, Kate Spade New York, Otterbox, Speck, UAG, Coach, ZAGG, Tech 21, Spigen, Rifle Paper Co., Gear 21, Incipio, Case-Mate and Ideal of Sweden.

Visit verizon.com for more information or to preorder your Galaxy S22 starting February 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Verizon business customers can visit Verizon Business Group for business-specific pricing and promos.

