Questex Celebrates Excellence in Crises Communications, Wins Notified Award for Producing Arizona State University’s REMOTE Virtual Event

“The pandemic created complicated new realities for educators across the globe that are everlasting, forcing universities to confront long-standing challenges in higher education from blended learning and skyrocketing tuition costs to fewer international students and perceptions of elitism,” said David Levin Entrepreneur in Residence, Arizona State University, whose vision created the REMOTE franchise. “Arizona State University began REMOTE as a response to COVID-19 to equip faculty with proven tools and tips of remote and hybrid teaching.”

The event now in its third year will be held on June 8-9, 2022, and in the first two iterations hosted more than 38,000 attendees live and another 4,000 on-demand. Attendees were made up of higher education professors, instructors, lecturers, teaching professionals, instructional designers, provosts, deans, department chairs, university presidents and administrators from more than 150 universities and institutions across the world.

Questex and ASU implemented a multi-channel communications strategy by building an advisory board of higher education decision makers, a partner network of industry sponsorships, expansive recruitment of educational practitioners, and enablement for a broad community of remote learning specialists to speak, promote and share socially and globally about the REMOTE event.

“It’s been nearly two years since the pandemic began and we entered an era of extremely challenging communications. REMOTE demonstrated our ability to deliver for our clients in a time of crises, quickly shaping solutions from concept to completion, with extraordinary results. Questex has excelled in blending transparency, information and genuine care delivering information virtually to its audiences,” said Kate Spellman, Chief Marketing Officer, Questex. “We are delighted to have been recognized by Notified. Winning this award along with other well-known companies such as KPMG LLC, Merck, Tyson Foods, OTC Markets, Nokia, Amazon and Bloomberg demonstrates that our strategy is strong and that we offer powerful virtual solutions.”

With a custom virtual event space design, which replicates the look and feel of the university’s campus. The REMOTE event offered practical information including:

Keynote presentations from Michael M. Crow, President, Arizona State University, Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski, President, UMBC and Kristina M. Johnson, PhD, President, Ohio State University

126 diverse speakers from Arizona State University, Georgia State University, Metropolitan Community College, Cornell University, Carnegie Mellon University, Georgetown University and more

84 sessions featured in multiple virtual theaters across seven concurrent tracks focused on disciplines, best practices and policy allowing attendees to learn and interact through live Q&A’s

A variety of formats including executive interviews, interactive demos, audience-driven “ask the experts” sessions, educational presentations and more

Live networking chats where attendees could network and connect with others and share in “free-form” and moderated conversations, through ten different, custom designed themed networking Lounges based on types of disciplines and common topics.

Spanish translations of live chats, live captions and full session transcripts in English and Spanish were available for attendees across the event

A Wall of Experts, where attendees could view expert profiles from featured speakers.

An Exhibit Hall with over 25 sponsors which included Cisco, Microsoft, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Pearson, McGraw Hill and others and a Resource Center with comprehensive, downloadable resources and videos for immediate or on-the-go viewing

Notified’s 3-D virtual environment provides Questex with a stable platform for a large number of attendees and allows the company to run multiple content tracks, both live and recorded at the same time. In addition to REMOTE, in 2021, Questex delivered 59 virtual events, five hybrid events and 263 webinars to its audiences in Hospitality, Wellness, Travel, Life Science, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications.

