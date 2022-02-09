Broad Arrow Group Launches Full-Service Collector Car Financing Division Led by Industry Veterans Karsten Le Blanc and Kenneth Ahn

DETROIT, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Capital LLC ("Broad Arrow Capital") launches today as a specialty financing company that aims to provide collector car financing solutions to high-net-worth individuals and businesses, especially where financing options from traditional banks and lending institutions are limited due to the age or value of the collector cars. The company will primarily focus on providing loans greater than $150,000 / £100,000 / €125,000, secured by collector cars.

Broad Arrow Capital is led by a team with over 60 combined years of finance, banking, legal, and collector car industry experience. Both Kenneth Ahn and Karsten Le Blanc previously founded and ran some of the most respected collector car financing businesses in North America and the UK. They are joined by Mike Mortorano who will provide legal and administrative expertise.

Kenneth Ahn, Chief Executive Officer of Broad Arrow Group, the parent company of Broad Arrow Capital noted, "I am excited to announce the launch of Broad Arrow Capital, our dedicated collector car financing business. We are committed to providing our clients with bespoke financing options for their valuable collector cars, especially for high-end classics and collector cars where financing options from traditional lenders may be limited. We have a highly experienced team with a proven track record, a strong balance sheet, and partnerships that uniquely position us to serve our clients globally."

Karsten Le Blanc, Chief Financial Officer of Broad Arrow Group goes on to say, "The launch of Broad Arrow Capital marks an important step in establishing Broad Arrow Group in the market. Broad Arrow Capital enables us to provide financing options for high-net-worth clients seeking to unlock equity in their cars or collection, obtain acquisition financing, or secure advances on consigned property to be sold at private sales or auction. We are excited to serve our clients in North America, UK, and Europe with our commitment to utmost professionalism and transparency."

Broad Arrow Capital has offices in both the United Kingdom and United States and will provide tailored loans and financing to eligible high-net-worth individuals, accredited investors, and businesses secured by their collector cars in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Learn more at broadarrowcapital.com.

Collectors Garage, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with offices in New York, Florida, and Southern California, is a dedicated private sales business of Broad Arrow Group, Inc. Collectors Garage is focused on offering a curated portfolio of high-quality collector cars for immediate purchase and providing the best advice and service for car collectors and enthusiasts buying and selling collector cars through private sales. Learn more at collectorsgarage.com.

Broad Arrow Group represents the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at broadarrowgroup.com.

