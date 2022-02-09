Med-X to Attend the Upcoming Reg A+ Pre-IPO Investor Conference hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences on February 10th, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming Reg A+ Pre-IPO Investor Conference, hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC), taking place live on February 10th, 2022.



Nick Phillips, Chief Media Officer of Med-X, is scheduled to host an interactive virtual presentation – followed by a live question and answer session – as follows:

Reg A+ Pre-IPO Investor Conference

Date: February 10th, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (9:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3rCDyzO

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online systems check in advance to ensure seamless access. An archived webcast will be available for reply using the link above.

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information about the event or to register to attend, please contact your VIC representative or click the link here: www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control, health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X’s comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular Securities and Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.