Telos Alliance Appoints Scott Stiefel as Co-CEO

CLEVELAND, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Alliance announced today that it has appointed Scott Stiefel to the role of co-CEO, effective immediately. Stiefel will serve as co-CEO alongside Tom Swidarski. While acting as Chief Operating Officer since 2014, he has served Telos Alliance in various capacities for more than 20 years, starting out as a Hardware and Embedded Systems Engineer.

"I'm excited to work side-by-side with Scott as he leads Telos Alliance into the future. Scott continues to grow and to become a better and more effective leader. His complete skill set will soon match his integrity, character and moral compass," says Co-CEO Tom Swidarski.

Frank Foti, Telos Alliance Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board comments, "Scott has a unique mix of abilities needed to lead. He has a level of integrity as well as the knowledge needed for both business and engineering. Over the years, it's been such a pleasure to see him grow, first as an engineer, then taking on the business segment. Many years ago, I could see Scott rising to the role of CEO. Under the tremendous guidance provided by current CEO Tom Swidarski, this is now a reality and I could not be more proud, or happier for Scott!"

"I am excited to join Tom in leading Telos through yet another era of growth and transformation as we expand into the world of software and enterprise systems, platforms and professional services and to continue expanding our world-class hardware offerings," says Stiefel.

Scott started his career at Telos in 1994, two years after graduating from Case Western Reserve University with his BS and MS in Electrical Engineering. His first assignment at Telos was to design the ISDN card for the classic Telos Zephyr. He then worked on the hardware and DSP code for the original Omnia.FM and the Audioactive Encoder products before becoming a Project Manager on the Zephyr Xstream. In 2001, while earning his MBA from Case Western, Scott moved from the engineering group to become Operations Manager for Telos, overseeing production, supply chain, logistics, and quality. In 2008 Scott left Telos to become Vice President of Operations for the Cleveland offices of ViaSat, Inc., working on high speed satellite and terrestrial communication systems and ASICs. After six years there, Scott listened to his true calling (and the voice of Frank Foti) and returned to the Telos Alliance as Chief Operating Officer. He has enjoyed watching the company grow from the small 19-person startup occupying one floor of a warehouse building in downtown Cleveland into the wonderfully diverse, international company that exists now with offices around the world.

Scott will debut as a guest speaker on the February 10 episode of This Week in Radio Technology (TWIRT) where he'll be discussing the state of the global supply chain. For details click here.

About The Telos Alliance

The Telos Alliance is a global leader in audio, trusted by the biggest names in the media landscape. Telos Alliance's exclusive focus is to deliver innovative, intuitive solutions that inspire the creation of the most exciting and engaging audio experiences imaginable. No audio challenge is too big; no technology is beyond reach; no solution, large or small, is unobtainable. The Telos Alliance portfolio of product families includes Axia® Audio, Linear Acoustic®, Minnetonka Audio®, Omnia® Audio, Telos Alliance®, Telos Infinity®, Telos® Systems, and 25-Seven® Systems. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, with additional offices and dealers around the world, the Telos Alliance supports the diverse needs of audio professionals around the world with best-in-class support 24/7.

Press Contact:

Justin Gelske

Marketing Coordinator, Telos Alliance

+1 216-619-4196

justin.gelske@telosalliance.com

Related Images











Image 1: Scott Stiefel





Scott Stiefel, Telos Alliance Co-CEO









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment