CEOs of Matterport, Liquid Avatar, Unity and ESE Entertainment Targeting Billion Dollar Market Opportunities and Explosive Revenue Growth in the Metaverse and Digital Entertainment.

The Metaverse and Web 3.0 is expected to be the next big investment theme and generational opportunity, by leading investment experts. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) John Riccitiello, CEO: “Unity Will Be Major Player in Building the Metaverse”

“..We believe in the emergence of the metaverse and that Unity will be a major player in defining and help lead its creation and operation. We believe the adoption of real-time 3D will change the way people interact with digital content and entertainment. Just as digital replaced analog, HD replaced standard definition. In the coming year, 5G will replace 3G or 4G. In real-time, 3D will replace linear and flat 2D digital content…We expect more of the world's content to be 3D real-time and interactive. We believe this cycle will create an addressable market that presents us with decades of opportunity at Unity…At Unity, we intend to support and shape the metaverse. We will emphasize content creation, cross-platform access and narrowing the distance and reducing the friction between creators and consumers....Unity expects to be, as industry, after industry, after industry wants to move into the metaverse or become real-time 3D interactive with their presentation, whether it's a car configurator, or a shopping experience. We want to make sure that, 60%, 70%, 80% of the time, that content built by all of those industries and all of those customers is built in Unity. And then the second thing we wanted to do is ensure that more often than not, it's operating in Unity…”

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Earnings Highlights:

Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch: “Metaverse Land Sales are Booming!”

Liquid Avatar (OTC: LQAVF) (CSE: LQID) CEO David Lucatch, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream reports that LQAVF’s metaverse digital land sales are starting to scale. LQAVF generated nearly CD$1 million revenues in from its Metaverse project “Aftermath Islands” just in recent months. LQAVF expects that its revenues have the potential to scale exponentially in coming months as the Metaverse gains mainstream attention.

Feb 7 - LQAVF and Game Credits launch first-ever Multiverse Collective, a collaborative alliance that will enable independent Metaverses to share technical, business and marketing resources and create value among its members. Liquid Avatar Technologies (via its controlled subsidiary Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited) and Game Credits (Genesis Worlds) are building their respective Metaverses in an interoperable environment, which entails joint development, marketing, interoperability, authentication of users, verifiable credentials, and community engagement throughout the life cycle of each Metaverse, ensuring that users will be able to engage in a shared safe and secure experience. Users engaging in connected Metaverses is truly the next frontier in gaming.

Feb 3 - LQAVF announces that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") together with seasoned, industry, and entertainment executive Howard Lefkowitz, who led Vegas.com from its rise from $360,000 in annual sales to over $400 million annually over a 10-year period, have launched Vegas Island, a premium destination in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse, an age restricted virtual island that will allow participants to buy virtual themed land, interact, and experience entertainment, gaming and High Roller experiences. Given the premium nature of the island and the planned programs, a limited amount of virtual land is available for sale to the public, starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 and ranging in price to USD $5,200 for a mega 100 plot parcel.

Jan 26 - LQAVF announces that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ("Aftermath Islands") is launching its first Play to Earn (P2E) mobile game for account holders in Aftermath Islands to support its upcoming Metaverse. The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara (LKoT) is a lore, fantasy adventure proof of work and staking game that allows players to earn rewards by completing time and skill activities. Rewards include planned Aftermath Island in-game tokens, resources, rare items, and other items that can be converted to NFTs and used in the Metaverse to build, craft and trade. This is the first in-game economic initiative for Aftermath Islands and will be free to play for all Aftermath Islands account holders. The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara is expected to launch early Q2 2022.

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “60X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 12 Months - Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to a CD$60 million+ run rate, with its latest e-sports acquisition. This is almost a 6,000% increase from ENTEF’s run rate less than 12 months ago. On December 1, ENTEF closed the acquisition of GameAddik,which through its wholly owned brand PWN Games, is considered one of the top CPA (cost-per acquisition) networks for gaming by gamesight.io. Game Addik generated revenue of CD$24.0 million and operating income of CD$4.7 million in FY 2020.

Konrad stated this milestone is just the beginning, as his goal is ramping ENTEF e-sports revenues to $250 million in the next 18 month through organic growth and strategic M&A - and building a multi-billon dollar global e-sports business. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global e-sports franchise. Konrad reported that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) CEO Raymond Pittman: “Matterport is Digitizing the Built World - Every Building in Every Country”

“We're supremely focused on digitizing the built world because it is such a massive TAM: 4 billion buildings, $20 billion monetizable spaces out there once digitized by Matterport…We're signing all of the biggest residential brokerages in the world and the largest commercial real estate brokerages in the world as well as all of the large technology, real estate technology portals to the Matterport platform and partnership ecosystem…We want every building, every space to have its digital twin…We're continuing to put our hooks in and continuing to establish Matterport as the digital twin standard...And then the datafication and the add-ons are right behind it because many of our customers that have been with us now for even six months, all are asking for value-added insights, analytics, add-ons…These are the kinds of things that are both bringing our developers to the platform that have a lot to offer and to sell as add-on subscriptions to our customers with a great unit economics for the customer and great business for the Matterport ecosystem. That's why I'm so excited about datafication in the future of the company…”

