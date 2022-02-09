TMCF and UNCF receive a $6 Million Investment from Google to Expand Pathways for HBCU Students in the Tech Industry

Washington, D.C., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and United Negro College Fund (UNCF) each received a $3 million grant from Google designed to help expand career pathways and opportunities for students in the technology industry who are attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). This unrestricted gift will provide the non-profit organizations with financial support for scholarships, faculty programs, research grants and curriculum development.

HBCUs have established themselves as critical platforms for the education and advancement for students of color. HBCUs represent only 3% of higher education institutions yet confer 17% of all bachelor’s degrees earned by Black Americans and 24% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students. Funds from this grant will be leveraged to expand STEM and computer science education and career development activities across the HBCU landscape.

Recent data from McKinsey & Company shows that investing in HBCUs would profoundly affect the U.S. economy. HBCUs are uniquely positioned to foster such engagement given their assets, experience and cultural and historical significance.

“We believe that HBCUs possess the power and the people to create a more equitable society, that’s why we work so diligently to ensure their sustainability and strengthen their capacity to continue to produce top talent,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF’s President & CEO. “This gift will have a profound impact on TMCF’s future plans as we bolster our work in tech and AI-related research, and further solidifies Google’s commitment to providing opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech.”

“UNCF appreciates this generous gift from Google, which will help change the lives of many students who want to earn STEM degrees and pursue careers in the tech industry but may not have the financial means,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF’s President and CEO. “This funding enables us to provide significant support to our member HBCUs and students. Because of Google’s generosity, more students will have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams in the tech world and begin meaningful careers in the 21st century workplace.”

“We’re building on the momentum of Google’s investment in HBCUs by supporting organizations like TMCF and UNCF” said Melonie Parker, Google’s Chief Diversity Officer. “These grants will help prepare and teach HBCU students the skills they need for future careers in tech.”

The new grants add to Google’s previous $50M grant to 10 HBCUs, the Pathways to Tech initiative announced last year, and the ongoing Tech Exchange virtual academic program. Combined, these grants and programs continue to show Google’s commitment to helping HBCU students with their education and their careers.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.