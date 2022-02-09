Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February 9, 2022
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.
|LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
|PDMR
|DATE OF AWARD
|SHARE TYPE
|NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
|Ben van Beurden
|February 4, 2022
|SHEL (LSE)
|209,131
|Jessica Uhl
|February 4, 2022
|SHEL ADS (NYSE)
|61,242
|Harry Brekelmans
|February 4, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|77,000
|Ronan Cassidy
|February 4, 2022
|SHEL (LSE)
|65,800
|Donny Ching
|February 4, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|57,400
|Wael Sawan
|February 4, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|98,000
|Huibert Vigeveno
|February 4, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|77,000
|Zoe Yujnovich
|February 4, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|77,000
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|20.37
|Volume
|209,131
|Total
|4,259,998.47
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
209,131
20.37
4,259,998.47
|Date of transaction
|February 4, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Jessica
|Last Name(s)
|Uhl
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|American Depository Shares (SHEL)
|Identification Code
|US7802593050
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|USD
|Price
|55.10
|Volume
|61,242
|Total
|3,374,434.20
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
61,242
55.10
3,374,434.20
|Date of transaction
|February 4, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|24.08
|Volume
|77,000
|Total
|1,854,160.00
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
77,000
24.08
1,854,160.00
|Date of transaction
|February 4, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|20.37
|Volume
|65,800
|Total
|1,340,346.00
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
65,800
20.37
1,340,346.00
|Date of transaction
|February 4, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|24.08
|Volume
|57,400
|Total
|1,382,192.00
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
57,400
24.08
1,382,192.00
|Date of transaction
|February 4, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|24.08
|Volume
|98,000
|Total
|2,359,840.00
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
98,000
24.08
2,359,840.00
|Date of transaction
|February 4, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|24.08
|Volume
|77,000
|Total
|1,854,160.00
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
77,000
24.08
1,854,160.00
|Date of transaction
|February 4, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|24.08
|Volume
|77,000
|Total
|1,854,160.00
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
77,000
24.08
1,854,160.00
|Date of transaction
|February 4, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue