UPDATE -- Clumio Continues to Lead the Cloud Data Protection Market With Unprecedented Growth in AWS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio , a leader in cloud data protection, today announced results showcasing their tremendous growth since focusing on protecting AWS applications. Over the past year, Clumio has made significant strides in growing their AWS customer base by over 400% and their cloud ARR by more than 450%, energized by a continuous rollout of industry-leading product innovation throughout the year.



“Customers undergoing rapid digitalization and experiencing heightened cybersecurity risks find Clumio’s comprehensive cloud-native data protection solution to be robust and full featured while simple to use,” says Poojan Kumar, co-founder & CEO of Clumio. “The increase in cloud-native application development coupled with advancements in AI/ML trends driving data lake growth and consolidation are adding pressure to stay ahead of data protection challenges with future proof solutions.”

Clumio’s SaaS platform enables continuous innovation which provides customers rapid access to new features on a bi-weekly basis. Key data sources such as Amazon S3 house some of the most critical application data, yet lack turnkey solutions for data classification and ransomware protection, leading to vulnerabilities and high costs. Clumio Protect for Amazon S3 provides a unique approach to classifying and protecting specific data with air gap ransomware protection that is optimized for cost reduction. To support better visibility in the public cloud, Clumio Discover, a cloud optimization engine, empowers customers with actionable insights to ensure data is protected and costs are optimized globally across all cloud assets.

“Clumio’s expertise in the cloud gave us confidence along every stage of our cloud journey and provided a smooth path to uninterrupted data protection,” said Derek Costa, Vice President, IT Infrastructure at Shields Health Solutions. “From ransomware avoidance, to compliance, to TCO, they met all our requirements for a comprehensive cloud data protection solution.”

Clumio’s relentless focus on customer delight has resulted in a Net Promoter score of 88 due in large part to the simplicity of the platform, proactive support, and exceptional sales experience. 87% of all customer cases are opened proactively by the Clumio Automated Proactive Support system. This includes critical system tasks like Backup and Restore failures, which are automatically tracked and triaged by Clumio support.

Accelerated growth in the cloud with over 450% ARR increase year over year in public cloud data protection revenue and with over 400% cloud customer growth.

AWS accounts protected by Clumio grew by 710% year over year.

Clumio achieved a Net Promoter Score of 88.

87% of all customer cases are opened proactively by the Clumio Automated Proactive support system.

Featured new customers include Motion Picture Association (Entertainment), McMaster University (Healthcare), Club Assist (Automotive), Immigrant Services Calgary (Gov), Birdzi (Retail) and Maple Reinders (Construction).

“We were able to start protecting our Amazon S3 data in less than ten minutes,” said Francisco Borge, CTO, Birdzi. “Our data is now immutable in Clumio SecureVault and protected against access by ransomware, bad actors, and other threats.”

Selected by and continuing to gain traction with customers who commend Clumio's "ultimate ransomware air gap protection, granular fast recovery, global visibility with actionable insights, proactive support, and SaaS simplicity with cost optimization in the public cloud."

Achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency status for enterprise backup solutions and expanded it with the AWS SaaS Partner Program (SRRP).

Expanded existing ISO 27001, SOC2 Type 2, HIPAA, and PCI/DSS with ISO 27701, First Internationally Recognized Privacy Standard Aligned with GDPR .

Clumio helps organizations simplify cloud data protection. Its secure air-gapped SaaS backup solution enables organizations to achieve ransomware protection, stringent compliance requirements, backup and restore data in minutes, and gain better visibility to optimize cloud storage costs. Join a community of passionate users and try Clumio for free today .

