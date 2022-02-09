Indigenous Vanguard to Chair Economic Reconciliation Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in its three-year history, an annual conference on economic reconciliation will have an Indigenous co-host and event partner. Prominent politician, activist, and hereditary chief Ian Campbell was today named chair of the 2022 Indigenous Partnership Success Showcase (IPSS).



For the 3rd year in a row, GCT Global Container Terminals is returning as a Patron sponsor of this marquee event that will take place on Thursday and Friday, May 26 and 27, 2022 at Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

“This grass-roots, two-day gathering provides an authentic platform for economic reconciliation,” says Chief Ian Campbell. “It is an opportunity to advance Indigenous partnerships within corporate Canada and provides an amazing venue to showcase to broad audiences the progress that has already been made.”

Progress and success stories have often been hard-won, adds Stewart Muir, executive director of Resource Works, who is co-organizing the event alongside Campbell. “IPSS is a platform for difficult conversations and learnings from the experience of others in this era of transformative change,” says Muir.

No one knows more about the struggles of balancing cultural values – such as the environment – with the economic benefits of industry collaboration, than Campbell, head of the 4,500-member Squamish Nation since birth. He made national headlines for successfully negotiating the first time a First Nations band in Canada effectively was allowed to act as a regulator, by conducting its own environmental impact assessment as part of approving a major industrial project on its traditional territory.

“Chief Campbell leads by example, and the example he sets exemplifies what economic reconciliation in Canada can look like,” said Muir, whose Resource Works founded the IPSS in January 2020. The inaugural event was held two months after and in response to B.C. legislation accepting the United Nation’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as the framework for economic reconciliation. Similar federal legislation took effect in 2021.

“In three short years, IPSS is now jointly organized by Indigenous and Industry partners, with its first Indigenous chair, and for the first time a steering committee made up of Indigenous and non-Indigenous members,” said Muir. “This is progress.”

Along with the Patron sponsor, numerous other organizations are supporters and participants. Event partners include the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, the First Nations Major Projects Coalition, Alberta Indigenous Opportunity Corporation and Nation2Nation Forums.

Speaker announcements and the agenda will follow.

