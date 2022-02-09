Checkmk recognized as Leader by G2

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tribe29 , the company behind the IT monitoring solution Checkmk , has been ranked as a Leader in the Grid® Report, Winter 2022, by G2 for Server Monitoring Software and in the Momentum Grid® Report for Database Monitoring. Checkmk also achieved the highest scores in the Network Monitoring Implementation Index: Enterprise and the Database Monitoring Implementation Index.

G2 is a peer-to-peer software review platform that helps millions of businesses make better buying decisions. Based on user ratings and market presence data, the G2 Grid Report positions vendors as Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche. User reviews are gathered from the G2 user community, as well as being aggregated from online sources and social networks.

“We are honored that our users gave us such impressive feedback, with reviews coming from organizations of any size located all around the world,” said Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29. “The reviews prove that Checkmk provides a great time-to-value. Thanks to 2,000+ integrations, Checkmk can monitor any kind of IT asset out-of-the-box. Especially companies aiming to become distributed enterprises benefit from the fast and efficient monitoring provided by Checkmk.”

The reviews for Checkmk point out the ease of implementation of the software solution. You can monitor almost any environment within minutes. Users also confirm that Checkmk is extremely efficient, scalable and easy to use. Due to several automation mechanisms, it only takes a few minutes to set up a monitoring environment and to get started.

About tribe29

tribe29 helps to run IT infrastructures and applications in any organization at peak performance. That’s why we built Checkmk, the Monitoring Machine for each aspect of modern IT environments.

Checkmk is the engine of your open observability ecosystem. It combines enterprise-grade scalability and security with the extensibility of open source software. It integrates seamlessly with other enterprise applications and provides powerful features for automating monitoring workflows.

Tens of thousands of users in more than 50 countries rely on Checkmk to ensure the high availability and best performance of their systems. With Checkmk, organizations can help to prevent problems before they occur or trigger fast remedial actions when failures occur.

Media contact: