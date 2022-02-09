Frozen Food Packaging Market is projected to reach US$ 1,649 Million by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Frozen Food Packaging Market is estimated at US$ 860 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,649 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032.



Growth of the global Frozen Food Packaging Market is mainly bound to various micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Demand for the frozen food packages will continue to increase attributed to surge in the food delivery system. In an attempt to attract customers, manufacturers in the food and beverages industry are increasingly offering frozen food products through the online portals.

Market Size 2022 US$ 860 Mn Market Size 2032 US$ 1,649 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 7.5% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 21%

Growing preference for fresh food products is projected to rev up demand for the frozen food packages in the food and beverages industry. In addition, increasing demand to deliver frozen desserts products is projected to impact growth of the global market of frozen food packaging positively. According to Future Market Insights, the global market of frozen food products is projected to reflect a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, 2022-2032.

Moreover, surge in demand for frozen dessert products among customers has further contributed towards growth of the global frozen food packaging market. With the growing need to protect the food products from exposure to extreme weather conditions and moisture, manufacturers are implementing enhanced packaging solutions such as temperature controlled and tamper-proof packaging.

Bound to these factors, sales of the frozen food packages in the food and beverages industry is projected to witness robust growth throughout the forecast period.

Packages for frozen food products also remain concentrated among the suppliers of the frozen food products. Manufacturers in the food and beverage industry witness significant demand for frozen food products as they have a fresh flavor and can be preserved for comparatively long time.

Suppliers of prefer opting for frozen food product packages in order to protect the product from moisture and unprecedented climate conditions. These factors are projected to fuel demand for the frozen food packages in the food and beverage industry positively.

On the other hand, high quantity of sodium in various frozen food products has led to a drop in the sales of the frozen food products, which has in turn led to a drop in demand for the frozen food packages.

In addition, increasing prices of the frozen food products add to the overall cost price of the product, which is projected to witness drop in demand for the frozen food packages. These factors are projected to inhibit growth of the global market of frozen food throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data

Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value and Tons for Volume Key Regions

Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa Key Countries

Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Russia, GCC Countries, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia Key Segments

Covered Material Type, Packaging Type, Food Type and Region Key Companies

Profiled • Mondi Group



• Ampac Holdings, LLC



• Amcor Plc



• International Paper Company



• KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S.



• Sealstrip Corporation



• Sonoco Products Company



• Alto Packaging



• Sealed Air Corporation



• Huhtamaki Group



• MOD-PAC Corp



• WestRock Company



• Tray-Pak Corporation



• Uflex Limited.



• Amerplast Ltd. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization &

Pricing Available upon Request

Plastic Materials to Witness Robust Demand

With the increasing demand for tamper-proof packaging, manufacturer prefer using plastic materials for frozen food product packaging. By packaging material, the plastic segment is projected to represent relatively high revenue growth, reflecting more than US$ 7,000 Mn by 2022-end. On the other hand, the paper & paperboard segment is expected record a relatively high CAGR through 2022.

Based on the packaging type, the bags & pouches segment is projected to register a robust CAGR, recording more than US$ 2,000 Mn by 2017-end. During the forecast period, the frozen specialties application type segment is expected will reflect a healthy CAGR.

On the other hand, the meat, poultry & seafood segment is projected to account for more than US$ 3,000 Mn by 2022-end. Europe will continue to remain a leading market for the frozen food packages globally.

Major player in the global market of frozen food packages are Ball Corporation, Amor Ltd., Crown Holding Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Pactiv LLC., International Paper Company, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Printpack Inc., Berry Global Group Inc. and Huhtamaki Oyj.

