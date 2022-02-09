The International Technology Summit Spotlights Strides in Blockchain Community Development

Hamilton, Bermuda, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Penrose Partners, a Canadian & Bermudian blockchain advisory firm, will be spearheading The 3rd Annual International Technology Summit the week of March 7—11, 2022. The event will be hosted in partnership with the Government of Bermuda and the Consulate General of Canada in NY, and is co-organized by Blockchain Triangle and Bermuda Asset Management. Headline sponsors include Algorand, a world-leading blockchain protocol working with national governments, and 3iQ Corp, a Canadian investment manager who launched the world’s first publicly traded Bitcoin investment fund (TSX: QBTC.U).

The International Technology Summit will bring together innovators, regulators, and executives from Canada, the US, and around the world to explore the latest breakthroughs in blockchain, enabled by Bermuda’s digital asset regulations. Attendees will join Penrose in discussing the advancements of the island’s fintech ecosystem and the work being done to accomplish the Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP; Premier of Bermuda’s digital currency vision for the island. The event will also celebrate the successful licensing of new digital asset businesses and the kickoff of the second cohort of startups in the Innofund Innovation Incubator (i3).

A key component of this year’s International Technology Summit is the headline conference on Wednesday, March 9th. The conference will consist of panel discussions covering topics that include crypto & DeFi, the state of stablecoins & CBDCs, digital asset custody, and sustainable innovation. The opening presentation will be a conversation between leaders of the Governments of Bermuda and Canada in discussing the progress their administrations have made in technology and innovation. The keynote presentation will be a conversation between Algorand CEO, Steve Kokinos, and 3iQ Chairman & CEO, Fred Pye, where they will share their upcoming plans for enabling sustainable digital asset adoption.

The International Technology Summit will also include a startup pitch contest on Friday, March 11th, with opportunities for promising entrepreneurs to win conditional entry into the i3 Incubator, along with other prizes. In addition to the pitch contest, the week will feature a FinTech Education Day on Tuesday, March 8th hosted in partnership with Bermuda Government's Economic Development Department on a variety of digital asset and blockchain topics to prepare audience members for the conference on the following day.

Other Featured speakers will include Garrick Hileman, the Head of Research at Blockchain.com, Justin Newton, CEO of Netki, Alex McDougall, President & COO of Stablecorp, and Bermuda technology leader Kevin Richards of Bermuda Asset Management among many others. Additional sponsors of the event include Clarien Bank, Vesto, Canada Sail GP, Transform Group, Knox Custody, Innofund, Renno & Co and the Canadian Association of Alternative Strategies & Assets.

Penrose invites technologists, futurists, and investors of all ages and from around the world to join the conference to discuss the benefits of web3 technologies—not just for businesses and governments globally—but for our overall social, economic and environmental sustainability.

To register for the conference event on March 9th visit the event page .



--



About Penrose Partners



Founded in 2019 by blockchain industry veterans, Penrose Partners are trusted emerging technology consultants on a mission to help strategic stakeholders transform the world’s economies through blockchain-based innovations. The firm has worked with top academic institutions, governments and enterprises to facilitate blockchain technology adoption.