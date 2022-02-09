Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today declared a $0.45 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 23, 2022.



According to Howard Coker, Sonoco president and chief executive officer, this is the 387th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Sonoco has one of the longest records of paying dividends to shareholders in the packaging sector and the Company has raised dividends for 38 consecutive years. Sonoco last raised its dividend payout in March 2021 and the Company’s Board of Directors traditionally considers dividend adjustments at its April board meeting.