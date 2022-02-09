Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today declared a $0.45 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 23, 2022.
According to Howard Coker, Sonoco president and chief executive officer, this is the 387th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Sonoco has one of the longest records of paying dividends to shareholders in the packaging sector and the Company has raised dividends for 38 consecutive years. Sonoco last raised its dividend payout in March 2021 and the Company’s Board of Directors traditionally considers dividend adjustments at its April board meeting.
About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.6 billion, the Company has 20,500 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 32 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.