XCPCNL Business Services Provides a Corporate Update

Charlotte, North Carolina, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill and experience in the consumer products industry, provides a corporate update for the Company’s shareholders.

CEO, Tim Matthews states, “I’d like to take the time to transparently address the reasoning behind a Reg A for our company. Our main purpose is to raise capital for the launching of a new business model as well as the start up costs associated with this undertaking. Our goal with Tier one is $2 Million Dollars.”

The company’s new business model would entail:

Bitcoin Mines – The purchase of 50 - 75 Bitcoin Mines and overhead associated with data center

NFT Incubator – Launching of NFT Platform and marketing strategy development

Costs associated with SEC registration, Disclosures and financial Audits to up list to a higher exchange

“We believe that the raising of these funds are necessary to successfully and efficiently build our business so that we are not only developing a strong foundation, but we will also be increasing value for our shareholders. As we spend time fine-tuning strategies and working diligently to execute this model, we will keep our shareholder informed. We have already begun to create branding through the development of our corporate site, which should be completed soon!” said Mr. Matthews.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

