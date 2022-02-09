WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: Morley Companies, Inc. Data Breach Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of current and former employees and various clients of Morley Companies, Inc. (“Morley”).



Morley, an organization that provides business services to dozens of Fortune 500 companies, including processing information for health plans, announced on February 2, 2022, that it was hit with a ransomware attack last year that led to the leak of sensitive information for more than 500,000 people.

On or about February 1, 2022, Morley began notifying current and former employees, clients and state Attorneys General about a data breach that occurred as early as July 20, 2021 (the “Data Breach”). Morley disclosed that it discovered it could not access certain files and folders on its systems and launched an investigation into the incident with the assistance of third-party computer forensic specialists to determine the nature and scope of the incident along with helping restore its systems. That investigation revealed that a ransomware-type malware had prevented access to some data files on its system beginning August 1, 2021 and there was unauthorized access to some files that contained personal information, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, client identification numbers, medical diagnostic and treatment information, and health insurance information.

