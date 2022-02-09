ATTENTION FORMER CUSTOMERS OF DENNIS PHILLIP AYRE: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Investigates Former California-Based Securities Broker Dennis Phillip Ayre for Unsuitable Investments in Light of His Recent Ban from Securities Industry

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes (“KT”) is investigating former broker Dennis Phillip Ayre (“Ayre”) in light of his recent ban from the securities industry. Ayre was most recently registered with Hilltop Securities from August 2019 to July 2020, per his FINRA BrokerCheck. Before joining Hilltop Securities, Ayre was registered with Integrated Advisors Network as an investment advisor representative from April 2017 to August 2019, and was registered with Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. in Los Angeles, CA from March 2014 to May 2017.



Per a January 2022 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Letter of Acceptance, Waiver & Consent, Ayre consented to a bar from associating with any FINRA member in all capacities for refusing to appear to provide on-the-record testimony relating to the regulator’s investigation into the suitability of certain investment recommendations Ayre made to customers while he was registered with FINRA.

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. “Brokerage firms have a duty to supervise their financial advisor’s understanding of how a particular investment works or what a specific client needs, and their failure to supervise may be a basis for liability in a FINRA securities arbitration claim.”

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices of Dennis Phillip Ayre concerning suitability for potential FINRA violations, including a failure to supervise. Former customers of Dennis Phillip Ayre with losses in excess of $250,000, and those who have information relating to the manner in which he handled customer accounts, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.

