Carahsoft President Craig P. Abod Named to Executive Mosaic’s 2022 Wash100 List

RESTON Va., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that President Craig P. Abod has been named to the 2022 Wash100 List of the most influential public and private sector leaders in the government contracting sector.



“I am pleased to be named to Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 list,” said Craig P. Abod. “Being included among so many esteemed Government and Information Technology industry leaders for the past eight years is certainly an honor that I share with the vendor and reseller partners that we support and with whole the Carahsoft team.”

The Wash100 list showcases individuals who demonstrate excellence in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision. The winning executives are considered an essential part of the industry’s backbone that will ensure future continuity of success.

“The intensive search for the exemplary executives is uniquely focused on a forward-looking assessment of performance leaders who will impact the market in the year ahead,” said Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic’s Founder and CEO. “We stand proudly upon our previous years of executive leadership assessment and invite the GovCon community to visit Wash100.com to see our successful predictions of the nation’s key GovCon and government executives.”

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com