ADUSA Supply Chain Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Commitment

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADUSA Supply Chain, the supply chain network of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, has joined the growing coalition of organizations pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace through the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. ADUSA Supply Chain President Chris Lewis joins more than 2,000 others in making this landmark pledge.



“In ADUSA Supply Chain, we’re a people first business,” said Lewis. “As part of caring about the people on our teams, it’s important that we have a culture where associates are comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work. I am proud that we are making this commitment to cultivating a work environment where associates can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives and ultimately thrive.”

By taking this action, ADUSA Supply Chain commits to growing a workplace environment where diverse perspectives and experiences are celebrated, all associates are respected, and associates are encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. ADUSA Supply Chain took the first step on this journey in 2021, launching its diversity, equity and inclusion initiative, thrive.

“We understand that at ADUSA Supply Chain, we have a responsibility to join other Ahold Delhaize USA companies and many other organizations, in playing a meaningful role in addressing and advancing such an important topic,” added Lewis. “Whether in their careers or personal lives, we are committed to providing our associates the tools and resources they need to thrive, conveying our shared values and reflecting the diverse make-up of our workforce and the communities we serve.”

