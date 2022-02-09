Las Vegas, USA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Insights | Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline involves 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 70+ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s ‘Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 70 + active players working to develop 70 + pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus treatment scenario include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB Pharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Biogen, ImmuPharma, Xencor, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kumming Pharmaceuticals, Alpine Immune Sciences, Sanofi, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Resolve Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, Corestem, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Viela Bio, Janssen Biotech, Boston Pharmaceuticals, InnoCare Pharma, Kezar Life Sciences, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, ACEA therapeutics, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Janssen Research & Development, Landos Biopharma, Equillium, Merck Healthcare KGaA, Gilead sciences, I-Mab Biopharma, Biocon Limited, Nektar Therapeutics, Hoffman-La-Roche, Sangamo therapeutics, Araim Pharmaceuticals, Chipscreen Biosciences, AstraZeneca/BenevolentAI, Reistone Biopharma, OMass Therapeutics, and many others.

and many others. Essential Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline therapies such as TJ202, PF-06835375, Itolizumab, KPG 818, ICP-022, BOS161721, NKTR-358, ABBV-599, Deucravacitinib, SAR441344, BIIB059, Baricitinib, Obinutuzumab, LY3471851, TX200-TR101, Forigerimod, CS 12192, Zilucoplan, Ivarmacitinib, Research program: therapeutics, Solute carrier family 15 member 4 inhibitor and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials. In September 2019, Eli Lilly and Company initiated a Phase III, Double-Blind, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Baricitinib in Patients With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. The trial is currently active with 1100 participants and is anticipated to get completed by May 2025.

initiated a to Evaluate the Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of in Patients With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. The trial is currently active with and is anticipated to get completed by BenevolentAI has entered into a 3-year collaboration expansion with AstraZeneca focused on systemic lupus erythematosus and heart failure.

expansion with focused on systemic lupus erythematosus and heart failure. Provention Bio has commenced a Phase IIa clinical trial of its investigational humanized bispecific DART molecule, PRV-3279 , to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a chronic autoimmune disease.

clinical trial of its investigational humanized bispecific DART molecule, , to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a chronic autoimmune disease. On February 1, 2022 , Biogen Inc. announced that it exercised its option to participate in the development and commercialization of mosunetuzumab . Biogen will pay a $30 million one-time option fee to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, as part of the companies’ long-standing collaboration on antibodies targeting CD20. Mosunetuzumab is currently in Phase Ib stage of development in people with SLE.

, Biogen Inc. announced that it exercised its option to participate in the development and commercialization of . Biogen will pay a $30 million one-time option fee to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, as part of the companies’ long-standing collaboration on antibodies targeting CD20. Mosunetuzumab is currently in stage of development in people with SLE. A Phase IIb study of rozibafusp alfa, a multispecific antibody-peptide fusion that simultaneously blocks inducible T-cell costimulatory ligand (ICOSL) and B-cell activating factor (BAFF) activity, is being investigated to treat patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Emerging Therapies

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Systemic Lupus Erythematosus products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline landscape.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Overview

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic autoimmune disease with multisystem involvement and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Genetic, immunological, endocrine, and environmental factors influence the loss of immunological tolerance against self-antigens leading to the formation of pathogenic autoantibodies that cause tissue damage through multiple mechanisms. The pathogenesis of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is complex, and the understanding of SLE pathogenesis is constantly evolving. A break in the tolerance in genetically susceptible individuals, on exposure to environmental factors, leads to the activation of autoimmunity.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Assessment

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA TJ202 I-Mab Biopharma Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Phagocyte stimulants Intravenous PF-06835375 Pfizer Phase I CXCR5 receptor antagonists; Immunomodulators Intravenous/ Subcutaneous Itolizumab Equillium/Biocon Limited Phase I CD6 antigen inhibitors Subcutaneous KPG 818 Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals Phase I/II CRBN protein modulators; Ubiquitin protein ligase complex modulators Oral ICP-022 InnoCare Pharma Phase I/II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral BOS161721



Boston Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Interleukin 21 inhibitors Subcutaneous NKTR-358 Nektar Therapeutics Phase II NA Subcutaneous ABBV-599 AbbVie Phase II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Janus kinase 1 inhibitors Oral Deucravacitinib Bristol Myers Squibb Phase II TYK2 kinase inhibitors Intravenous SAR441344 Sanofi Phase II CD40 ligand inhibitors Intravenous/ Subcutaneous BIIB059 Biogen Phase III CLEC4C protein inhibitors Subcutaneous Baricitinib



Eli Lilly and Company Phase III Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitors; TYK2 kinase inhibitors Oral Obinutuzumab



Hoffman-La-Roche Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cell death stimulants Intravenous Forigerimod ImmuPharma Phase III Immunomodulators Subcutaneous

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Analysis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutics Assessment

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutics Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapies Mechanism of Action: TYK2 kinase inhibitors, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, TYK2 kinase inhibitors, CLEC4C protein inhibitors, CD40 ligand inhibitors, Interleukin 21 inhibitors, CRBN protein modulators, CD6 antigen inhibitors, CXCR5 receptor antagonists

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Obinutuzumab: Hoffman-La-Roche 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Baricitinib: Eli Lilly and Company 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 ABBV-599: AbbVie 8 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 SAR441344: Sanofi 9 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 9.1 BOS161721: Boston Pharmaceuticals 10 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 10.1 ICP-022: InnoCare Pharma 11 Therapeutic Assessment 12 Inactive Products 13 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 14 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus- Unmet Needs 15 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus- Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Appendix 17 About DelveInsight

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Ongoing Clinical Trials

