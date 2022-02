Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

February 9, 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Ben

Last Name(s) Van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares

Currency GBP

Price (Average) £20.40

Volume 190,000

Total £3,876,000

Aggregated information:

Trade was undertaken across multiple venues. For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. The prices shown below are based on a weighted average, however the total represents the total value generated from the volume traded at that particular venue.





Trading venue AQXE B ATD BATE BBIS

Volume 13,811 1,054 12,829 38,970

Price £20.40 £20.38 £20.40 £20.40

Total £281,769.21 £21,479.81 £261,683.19 £794,967.04

Trading venue CHID CHIX TRQM TRQX

Volume 390 10,752 664 6,385

Price £20.40 £20.40 £20.38 £20.40

Total £7,954.10 £219,372.82 £13,535.51 £130,284.39

Trading venue XLON

Volume 105,145

Price £20.40