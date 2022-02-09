Process Liquid Analyzer Market to reach US$ 4.22 Billion by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Process Liquid Analyzer Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 3.0 Bn in 2022. With rising adoption of process liquid analyzer across various industries such as oil & petrochemicals, water & wastewater treatment, and food & beverages, the overall demand is anticipated to rise at a moderate CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2028, totaling a valuation of over US$ 4.22 Bn by 2028.



From an estimated value of just under US$ 3 Bn in 2022, this is indicative of a decadal growth rate of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028. Mass urbanisation across the globe brought about by rapid industrialisation has resulted in a sustained need for clean, potable water and wastewater treatment.

The governments of emerging economies particularly in the Asia Pacific are beefing up investments in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure to meet the rising demands of the population. Future Market Insights predicts a lucrative opportunity for new revenue generation in the process liquid analyser market as a direct consequence of these investments.

With an increasing focus on sustainability and the green revolution, coupled with concerns pertaining to the use of fossil fuels, governments across the world are teaming up with global industry bodies to prescribe regulations to reduce the harmful effects of refined petroleum fuels. Adhering to these mandates will mean petroleum refineries need to upgrade their infrastructure, technologies, and blending and operational processes. This scenario is anticipated to create a favourable path for revenue growth of the global process liquid analyser market.

Attribute Details Process Liquid Analyzer Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 3.0 Bn Process Liquid Analyzer Market Projected Size in 2028 US$ 4.22 Bn Process Liquid Analyzer Market Historical CAGR (2013-2021) 5.3% Process Liquid Analyzer Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2028) 5.9%

Increasing Demand for Process Liquid Analysers to be Witnessed from Key End-use Industries in the Coming Years

Process liquid analysers are widely used across industries such as food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, water and wastewater treatment, oil and petrochemicals, automotive, paper and pulp, and power generation. Consistent growth of end-use industries has led to a rising need for providing high quality output while adhering to the stringent governmental norms ruling various industrial processes.

An increasing demand for critical industrial components such as process liquid analysers can be observed in the wake of industrial advancements that call for enhanced operational efficiency and reduction in costs as well as industrial waste. According to FMI analysis, water and wastewater treatment is the largest end-use sector in the global process liquid analyser market, both in terms of revenue and demand generation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Turkey and South Africa Key Segments Covered Technology, Liquid Medium, Product, Display, End Use, and Region Key Companies Profiled • ABB

• General Electric

• Danaher-Corporation Hach

• Schneider Electric

• Emerson Electric Co.,

• Endress+Hauser Management AG

• Novatech Analytical Solutions Inc.

• METTLER TOLEDO

• Suez, Applied Analytics Group BV

• Teledyne Analytical Instruments

• AMETEK Inc.

• Modcon Systems Ltd.

• Metrohm

• Xylem Inc. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Revenue Pullers in the Process Liquid Analyser Market

While the need to enhance industrial operational efficiencies and ensure consistent integrity of industrial processes is driving the process liquid analyser market, there are certain factors that are restricting revenue growth. Process liquid analysers come with very low replacement rates, requiring the replacement of the product after a span of several years. Product longevity acts as a bane in subsequent replenishments, thereby restraining replacement revenue growth to some extent. Then again, the initial setup costs associated with process liquid analysers could be very high, depending on the end-use application. Complex process liquid analysers used in some of the crucial industrial processes may require high capital investments. This factor is also expected to act as a hindrance to revenue growth of the global process liquid analyser market.

FMI Projections and Forecasts of the Process Liquid Analyser Market

The process liquid analyser market is estimated to generate incremental $ opportunity to the tune of about US$ 1.8 Bn in the next 10 years

Process liquid analysers deploying NIR technology are slated to have the widest application

TOC analysers to dominate the global market through 2028; pH & ORP analysers to witness fastest growth owing to increasing application across several end-use industries

Process liquid analysers with digital displays to hold largest market share in the coming decade

Demand from the water and wastewater treatment sector will witness fastest growth during the period 2022 - 2028; this is also the largest revenue generating end-use sector in the global market

North America to remain dominant regional market for process liquid analysers through 2028; China and India to remain top regional markets in terms of demand for process liquid analysers

