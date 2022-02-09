DrChrono Wins 2022 DEVIES Healthcare Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc. , an EverHealth® solution and essential platform for modern medical practices, announced today that the DrChrono FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) API has won a 2022 DEVIES Award in the Healthcare category. The 10th annual DEVIES Awards recognize outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology across 25 categories.

Award winners were selected from hundreds of nominations by an expert-led panel of the DevNetwork Advisory Board, based on three criteria: attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry, general regard and use by the developer, engineering and IT community and being a technical leader in its sector for innovation. DrChrono was presented its DEVIES Award at the virtual awards ceremony during DeveloperWeek 2022 on February 8, 2022.

“Developer tools and technology product solutions continue to lead the way for developers and engineers to build upon the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for today’s cloud-based SaaS software and hardware. DrChrono’s win is evidence of their leading role in the growth and innovation in the developer technology industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2022 DEVIES Awards.

“The entire DrChrono team is honored to receive a DEVIES Award for innovation in the healthcare industry,” said Adam Laskey, President of EverHealth. “New and modern standards like FHIR are proving to be essential to the future of API development in healthcare and we're going to see more data exchanged than ever before. This new API standard will allow patients’ medical records to quickly and seamlessly travel between medical institutions, decreasing the reliance on paper records.”

DrChrono’s open FHIR API enables it to offer Health Records on iPhone, allowing its patient members to view their available health records data from DrChrono in the Apple Health app on iPhone whenever they choose. The Health Records feature is part of the Health app, which also shows activity, heart rate, nutrition and other health data consolidated from iPhone, Apple Watch and HealthKit-enabled third-party apps. Since the FHIR API has gone live, thousands of patient members of the DrChrono platform whose doctors use the EHR can use Health Records. Health Records on iPhone was designed to protect patients’ privacy through utilizing a direct, encrypted connection between the user’s iPhone and the healthcare organization. Downloaded health records data is stored on-device and encrypted with the user’s iPhone passcode, Touch ID or Face ID. DrChrono also offers patients the option to share important health information stored in the Apple Health app with their DrChrono provider with iOS 15. Patients whose providers use DrChrono can share certain types of their health data in a secure and private way, allowing them to have more informed, meaningful conversations with their doctor. DrChrono was one of the first EHR vendors to offer Apple’s health data sharing feature.

DrChrono provides a free healthcare API and SDK that helps developers easily build software and apps that interface with its website, iPad and iPhone-based EHR platform. Developers can create new ways to interact with medical professionals, patients, and stakeholders in the healthcare industry. To date, DrChrono has processed over 32 million API calls per month via its platform. For more details and to get started developing with the DrChrono API visit, https://www.drchrono.com/api/ .

For more information on Health Records and health data sharing with providers, visit: https://www.apple.com/healthcare/health-records/ .

For more information how Apple protects user privacy when they use Health Records: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT209519 .

About DrChrono by EverHealth

DrChrono, an EverCommerce solution, develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

About EverHealth and EverCommerce

EverHealth, an EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) brand, provides end-to-end SaaS solutions to over 72,000 health care providers to help modernize the patient experience, improve health care outcomes, and streamline practice administration. EverHealth solutions include practice management, behavioral health, electronic health records, patient solutions and communications, and payment solutions. EverCommerce is a leading global service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses EverCommerce specializes in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries through its EverPro, EverHealth, EverWell and EverConnect brands.

