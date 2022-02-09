Turkey Pump Market Size to Reach $1.95 Billion by 2027. Centrifugal Pumps will Boost the Market Growth – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s in-depth research report on Turkey pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.52% by 2027.



Scope of the Turkey Pump Market Report



Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $1,337.46 Million Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 6.52% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Product and end-users Number of Pages in the Report 169

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The pump market in Turkey would realize an absolute growth of 46.09% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.

Based on product, the centrifugal pumps segment accounted for the majority share of the pump market in Turkey in 2021 and is expected to grow with a 7.14% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

The single stage centrifugal pumps segment dominated the market with 32.65% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during 2021-2027.

In terms of end-users, the industrial segment dominates the pump market in Turkey in 2021 and is expected to add over USD 498.95 million in revenue during the forecast period.

Oil and gas industry dominates the market with a share of 23.83% and is expected to add USD 111.59 million in revenue during the forecast period.

Piston reciprocating pumps would realize an absolute growth of 48.21%, growing at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product and end-users

Competitive Landscape – 25 vendors are profiled here

Turkey Pump Market – Vendors Analysis



The pump market in Turkey is very competitive, and the major key competitive factor is the ‘differentiating product line. Vendors are actively investing in R&D to develop fundamental technology to establish competitiveness by enhancing core product technology in the pump market. Considering the forecast for 2025, pricing for original pump orders is expected to be a particularly influential competitive factor. In the aftermarket portion, the competition is majorly against large, well-established national and global competitors and, in some markets, against regional and local companies. Moreover, local marketing campaigns have played a vital role in regional markets, as consumers have historically relied on local providers rather than other competitors. The pump market in Turkey has both international players such as KSB and Wilo and local players. While local players are expected to dominate the market, they have the optimum techno-economic capacity and rational production activities. Competition among the closest competitors is generally driven by delivery times.

Major Vendors

Alfa Laval

Wilo

Xylem

The Weir Group

Torishima

Sulzer

SPX FLOW

KSB

Kirloskar Brothers

Franklin Electric

Flowserve

DESMI

CIRCOR

Baker Hughes

Arian Pumps

Masdaf

Norm Hydrophore Pump

Sempa

Sumak Pumps

Vesta Pump

Vansan

Samsun Makina Sanayi

Sahinler Submersible Pump

PUMPPORT

Jetox Pumps

Turkey Pump Market – Table of Contents

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market by Product

4.4.2 Market by End-User

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Demand Insights

7.2 Economic Outlook

7.2.1 Macroeconomic Developments

7.2.2 Economic Targets

7.2.3 Targets of Exports Master Plan

7.2.4 Sectoral Breakdown of Foreign Investments

7.3 Growth in Mergers & Acquisitions

7.4 Demand for Efficient & Advanced Pump Technology

7.5 Replacement Demand

7.6 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Construction Industry

8.2 Demand for Energy-Efficient Pumps

8.3 High Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants

8.4 Growing Potential for Pump Exports

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Depleting Groundwater Levels

9.2 Growing Agriculture Sector

9.3 Expansion in Infrastructure

10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.2 International Competition

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

13 Centrifugal Pumps

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.1.1 Market Overview

13.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Single-Stage

13.2.1 Market Overview

13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 multi-Stage

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Submersible

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5 Turbine

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14 Reciprocating Pumps

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.1.1 Market Overview

14.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Piston

14.2.1 Market Overview

14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Diaphragm

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15 Rotary Pumps

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.1.1 Market Overview

15.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Gear

15.2.1 Market Overview

15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Lobe

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Peristaltic

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Vane

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

17 Industrial

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.1.1 Market Overview

17.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Oil & Gas

17.2.1 Market Overview

17.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Water & Wastewater

17.3.1 Market Overview

17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Food & Beverage

17.4.1 Market Overview

17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Chemical

17.5.1 Market Overview

17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.6 Power

17.6.1 Market Overview

17.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.7 Mining

17.7.1 Market Overview

17.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.8 Pharmaceutical

17.8.1 Market Overview

17.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.9 Others

17.9.1 Market Overview

17.9.2 Market Size & Forecast

18 Agricultural

18.1 Market Overview

18.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

19 Commercial

19.1 Market Overview

19.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

20 Residential

20.1 Market Overview

20.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

Turkey Pump Market – Segmentation



Electrical submersible pumps are in high demand with permanent magnet motors through reduced power consumption. High pressure multi-stage centrifugal pumps are used in the power generation sector steam boilers.



Piston pumps are currently more automated and smarter with the advancement of technologies and can provide comfort for more complex and high-standard projects. Piston pumps are replacing a few rotary pumps and other pumps.

The demand for industrial pumps is anticipated to drive the refineries beyond the expected timeline. Strict government controls and pollution reduction initiatives are expected to limit oil and gas demand growth and thus limit market development throughout the forecast period.



Segmentation by Product

Centrifugal Pumps Single Stage Multistage Submersible Turbine



Reciprocating Pumps

Piston Diaphragm Rotary Pumps Gear Lobe Peristaltic Vane





Segmentation by End Users

Industrial Oil & Gas Water & Wastewater Food & Beverage Chemical Power Mining Pharmaceutical Others

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

