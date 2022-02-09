Proactive news headlines including SpaceX, AMPD Ventures, Deepspatial, Ultra Lithium, Think Research and Irwin Naturals

New York , Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Elon Musk's SpaceX watches as solar storm burns up Starlink satellites click here
- Logiq spinoff GoLogic submits application to uplist to OTCQB click here
- Adyton Resources awarded two-year exploration license renewal for Feni copper-gold project click here
- BTU Metals begins drilling on gold and copper targets at Pakwash North of Dixie Halo project in Ontario click here
- Global Energy Metals receives approval to drill its Treasure Box project in Nevada click here
- Deepspatial to assist Indian state government to better prepare students for rewarding career paths click here
- Globex Mining announces Troilus results on its Lac Testard royalty claims click here
- Diversified Energy Company says results for ‘transformative’ 2021 will be in line with expectations click here
- Empower Clinics launches four new Kai Medical Lab coronavirus testing sites in Dallas, Texas click here
- AMPD Ventures inks deal with Parsec Cloud to bolster Virtual Studio offering click here
- Mobilum Technologies announces first on-ramp implementation agreement to the DEX space with KlimaDAO click here
- Belmont Resources awarded multi-year drill permit for its Come By Chance project in British Columbia click here
- Trust Stamp receives funding commitment from Malta Enterprise to develop next-generation medical-record QR Code click here
- Bloom Health Partners flags strong revenue growth for fiscal 2022 click here
- World Copper set to partner with University of Chile to develop new, more environmentally friendly methods in mining click here
- Think Research selected to launch virtual walk-in mental health platform for children and youth in Ontario click here
- Irwin Naturals initiates rollup of psychedelic mental health clinics click here
- Ultra Lithium inks tie-up with Chinese giant Zangge to advance Laguna Verde brine asset in Argentina click here
- Silvercorp Metals guides for strong 2023 production as it reports 3Q 2022 results click here
- Hawkmoon Resources thanks its ‘talented geologist’ Thomas Clarke and applauds him as a minefinder click here
- SPYR Technologies subsidiary Applied Magix launches MagixCharge, a high-power and capacity USB-C car charger click here
- Fobi releases new digital 'Fan Pass' in partnership with top Canadian PGA Tour golfer Adam Hadwin click here
- New Pacific Metals eyes preliminary economic assessment for Silver Sand by year-end; updated resource estimate underway click here
- Golden Tag Resources closes first tranche of non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,791,667.50 click here
