TextUs Welcomes Key Hires to Executive Team

Denver, Colorado, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, an industry-leading enterprise texting solution that allows businesses to have engaging two-way conversations at scale, welcomes Emily Myers, VP of Account Management and Doug Render, SVP of Product to its executive leadership team. These key hires come on the heels of the company’s recently closed $22M Series C financing led by Atlanta-based Eastside Partners with participation from Colorado-based Access Venture Partners.

Emily Myers brings over 15 years of experience in managing enterprise level, strategic client relationships to the TextUs Account Management team. She most recently oversaw the Client Success team at SmarterHQ, a marketing personalization platform that delivers highly relevant, cross-channel experiences. While there, Emily scaled the team from 6 to 13 and led them through acquisition by Wunderkind. She challenged the team to drive performance across their client base by increasing revenue, driving conversions, and pushing adoption of new use cases in an ever-changing marketplace.

“I’m thrilled to join the TextUs team at a time of phenomenal growth. The product innovation and increasing opportunities for our customers to drive response and conversion are so exciting,” said Myers.

Doug Render brings a wealth of knowledge with over 20 years of experience in product management and marketing. He was part of the original executive team at SpotX, most recently as SVP and Head of Product Management, where he led a team of Product Owners, Product Marketers and UX/UI Designers. Render helped guide the strategic vision for short and long term product roadmaps and deliver on functional customer needs, creating the leading supply side digital video advertising platform for Connected TV. During Doug’s tenure, SpotX was acquired by RTL Group in 2016 and later sold to Magnite in 2021 for $1.17B.

“TextUs is in a great position and is primed for growth. I’m thrilled to be joining the leadership team during such an exciting time for the company and look forward to leveraging my experience in adtech into martech,” says Render.







“TextUs is fortunate to have two highly accomplished leaders join our ranks. Both have hands-on experience successfully scaling teams in high stage growth companies which will aid us as we expand our product offerings and accelerate revenue growth,” said Martin Payne, CEO of TextUs. “With Emily and Doug now onboard, the company is primed to take our market positioning to the next level by accelerating product time-to-market and customer time-to-value.”

TextUs has established a leadership position by delivering a texting platform that allows companies to maximize both reach and conversion. As more companies seek solutions to effectively connect with customers, candidates, and employees, text messaging has become the most effective communication channel. Garnering a 98% read rate and response rate up to 10x higher than email or phone, texting’s higher engagement rate leads to higher productivity and, ultimately, more revenue and profitability for companies.





About TextUs

TextUs is the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, and employees. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.