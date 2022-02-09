Secretworld.network, first metaverse bridge between real and the virtual world on blockchain

Harju, Estonia, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In such a huge market, well-designed and equipped games like Secret World.





Game Overview

To reach the high table, players must have premium values. These values act as a wild entry to the high table. Only then you are eligible for the prestegious High table. "I have served. I will be of service."

—The High Table's oath of fealty

The members of the high table have myriad luxuries in the game. They have access to luxury hotels, designer clothing, libraries and elite memberships. It is up to the members then, how they choose to use their premium facilities to achieve their goals.

We look forward to good strategies by our high level players.





“Secret world is a decentral tokenized VR secret society powered by Binance smart chain network.”



#Play

Play. Compete. Earn

Secret world offers a play to earn gaming model, enabling users to come together, communicate on the platform and play immersive games, all this while making significant earnings through it.

#Earn

Communicate. Enjoy. Earn

Secret world project provides multiple earning streams within its network. Users can earn through Staking, Playing secret world games, Hodling secret world utility token, and much more

#Create

Explore. Design

Users can bring their vision to life at Secret world through designing their own lands and characters. Users can accessorize their lands, and characters with additional feature NFTs.

#Trade

Gather. Exchange. Earn

Secret world’s marketplace is a huge market with large numbers of buyer and sellers producing infinite opportunities for members to pick what suits their desires.

Staking

Secret World offers its users multiple liquidity pools to stake their tokens. Each pool has a varying time period and a generous APY specific to it.

Business model

Multiple income streams:

Secret world offers multiple passive income streams for its players. Firstly, users can create in-game assets in the form of NFTs that can be traded in the BSC marketplace. Secondly, users can stake their NFTs and tokens on the platform’s secret staking pool that offer standard and compound staking with high APY. Lastly, users can buy and hold secret world native utility tokens as a store of value assets.In addition to this we plan to offer additional services in the future. Some of our under-development features are:

NFT ‘expansion set’ sales

Secondary market royalty fee structure

Game reward model

Mobility and interoperability

Compounding growth loops

Hyper competitive user acquisition



Game engine

Secret World was created using Unreal Engine 4.26. The battles take place in a simulation written entirely in C++ that executes game instances in less than a few milliseconds. This is then connected to Unreal Engine and visualized. The simulation is deterministic, which means that the server can save very small input values and replay any match. Secret world will be able to easily archive every battle that has ever been fought.

Payment & reward mechanism

The individuals that chose to play secret worlds must already possess a metamask wallet prior hand.

Once the user possesses a metamask wallet, he/she will have to convert their digital currency in $SSD, which is the native currency on a secret world platform. All transactions on this platform are made in $SSD.

Moreover, rewards are also made in $SSD and the liquidity mining program also accepts only the native currency of the platform for liquidity pools.

SSD Vision & Mission



Our mission and vision is to revolutionize blockchain gaming while keeping the true essence of PVE games alive. The secret world game is inspired by the presence of secret societies operational in different areas of the world. It is an attempt to bring new gaming technologies into our old games to strike the right balance of innovation and nostalgia. We aim to transform the Secret world into an ecosystem. This platform is not limited to NFT and tokens. We aim to provide entertainment and a fun way to learn and earn in the crypto space. The secret world is the future of the Metaverse.

For more information, visit Secretworld.network Read Whitepaper

