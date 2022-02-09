Topical Scar Treatment Market Size to Hit $218.50 Million by 2027. A $50 Million Opportunities in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Arizton, topical scar treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% to reach $218.5 million by 2027.
Scope of the Topical Scar Treatment Market Report
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|$166.98 Million
|Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027
|4.58%
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Largest Market
|North America
|Fastest Market
|APAC
|Segments Covered
|Scar type, form, distribution channel, and geography
|Top Companies
|Perrigo Company Plc, Molnlycke Healthcare AB, Newmedical Technology, Alliance Pharma, HRA Pharma, and Smith & Nephew
Key Highlights:
- The increasing burn injury incidents and rising demand for burn scar treatments is the major factor that boosts the market growth.
- Teenagers are most prevalent for the acne scar appearance that triggered the application rate of topical scar treatment products.
- Rising concern about scar appearance on face and skin in female and male populations derived the demand for the scar treatment.
- Silicone material-based topical scar treatment solution is more effective than other materials; this characteristic of silicone-based topical scar treatment solution drives the high market growth.
- Rising accidental cases & surgical procedures boost the application rate of topical scar treatment products.
- Gel form products delivered a high efficacy rate for reducing scar, pigmentation, pliability scores, and scar length.
- Due to the high accessibility and availability of topical scar treatment products, hospitals, and retail pharmacies accounted for a higher market share than the other distribution channels.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by scar type, form, distribution channels, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 key company profiles and 21 other prominent vendors
Topical Scar Treatment Market – Segmentation Analysis
- Online pharmacies are witnessing increased traction, with many customers using e-commerce channels. The availability of topical scar treatment products through online pharmacies has fueled demand for treating small burn injuries and acne scars globally.
- Over the years, several studies have illustrated the benefits of gel products in treating keloid and hypertrophic scars silicone and non-silicone gel products. These products are highly effective in improving burn injury scar visibility due to their extensive adherence to the scar surface. The global gel topical scar treatment market is expected to reach $97.34 million by 2027.
- The increasing rate of re-hospitalization among burn patients and rising susceptibility to scar formation drive the application rate of topical contracture scar treatment. The prevalence of contracture scars in patients with burn injuries is between 35%-55% at the time of discharge, which increases once the wound starts healing. The topical contracture scar treatment market is expected to reach $21.98 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation by Scar Type
- Keloids Scars and Hypertrophic Scars
- Acne Scars
- Contracture Scars
Market Segmentation by Form
- Gel
- Scar Sheets
- Others
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels
- Hospital and Retail Pharmacies
- Online Sales Channel
- Other Distribution Channels
- Supermarket and Hypermarket
- Wellness Centers
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
Topical Scar Treatment Market – Vendor Landscape
The topical scar treatment market is highly competitive, with an increasing number of new players. Key players are building strategic collaborations to increase their topical scar therapy product portfolios. Mölnlycke Healthcare, for instance, constructed a new distribution center in Northampton shire, UK, in December 2020. Moreover, the topical scar treatment market will witness significant growth in recent years due to constant mergers and acquisitions and product launches. The major contributors are Perrigo, Molnlycke Healthcare AB, Alliance Pharma & New medical Technology. Manufacturers also focus on expanding their product portfolio by bringing new technologically advanced products and obtaining approval from various regulatory bodies to boost their growth in the topical scar treatment market.
Prominent Vendors
- Perrigo Company Plc
- Molnlycke Healthcare AB
- Newmedical Technology
- Alliance Pharma
- HRA Pharma
- Smith & Nephew
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aroamas LLC
- Biodermis
- Implus (Spenco)
- Genomma Lab Internacional
- Revitol Corporation
- Eucare Pharmaceuticals
- Galderma
- Integra LifeSciences
- Johnson & Johnson
- Loreal
- Mylan
- Promore Pharma
- Murud Inc
- Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc.
- Pharmaxis Ltd
- Rejuvaskin
- Re’equil
- The Menarini Group
- Sientra
- SkinKraft
- Terez & Honor
