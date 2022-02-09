eFFECTOR Therapeutics to Present at 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will present and host 1x1 meetings at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference.



Steve Worland, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of eFFECTOR, will provide an overview of the Company’s clinical development pipeline and corporate strategy. The presentation will be given in-person at the New York Marriott Marquis on Monday, February 14 at 9:45 am ET.

Mike Byrnes, Chief Financial Officer of eFFECTOR, will participate on a panel, entitled “SPACs: Finding the Right Fit Between Teams,” which will premiere virtually on Wednesday, February 16 at 3:00 pm ET.

Register to access eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ presentation, panel and the entire conference on the BIO CEO & Investor Conference event website.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of multiple functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E.

Contacts:

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Westwicke, an ICR Company

646-277-1282

Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com

Media:

Heidi Chokeir, Ph.D.

Canale Communications

619-203-5391

heidi.chokeir@canalecomm.com