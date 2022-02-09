James River Announces Dates for Its 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced it will release its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, February 28, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 930-8055, conference ID# 9085436, or via the internet by visiting www.jrgh.net and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. Please access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available until March 31, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or by visiting the company website.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrgh.net.

For more information contact:

Brett Shirreffs

SVP, Finance, Investments and Investor Relations

(919) 980-0524

InvestorRelations@jrgh.net

