AppHarvest unanimously appoints Kevin Willis to Board of Directors

MOREHEAD, Ky., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia, announced today the unanimous appointment of J. Kevin Willis as a director of the company, as chair of the board’s audit committee and as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee, effective Feb. 19.



Willis currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ashland (NYSE: ASH), a global specialty materials company, and joins the AppHarvest Board of Directors with nearly 35 years of corporate governance and financial leadership experience. At Ashland, he shares responsibility for setting global strategy, managing capital and upholding Ashland's operating principles with a commitment to sustainability. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Eastern Kentucky University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.



“Kevin is a seasoned leader who brings expertise, talent and independence to complement the skill sets of the Board,” said AppHarvest Board Member Kiran Bhatraju. “I expect that Kevin’s leadership, including as audit committee chair, will accelerate our efforts to create long-term value for all shareholders.”



A native of Richmond, Ky., Willis understands Central Appalachia and his unique perspective on the region is key as the company works to quadruple its farm network by the end of 2022 and diversify its crops to include berries and salad greens.



The 15-acre Berea, Ky., salad greens facility and the 60-acre Richmond, Ky., tomato facility are both approximately 65% complete, and the 30-acre Somerset, Ky., berry facility is more than 50% complete. All three new farms are expected to be operational by the end of 2022. AppHarvest’s flagship Morehead, Ky. farm has been harvesting since January 2021, and its tomatoes have been sold in more than 1,000 stores and restaurants across six states.



Willis fills a board seat vacated by Robert Laikin who served as chairman of Novus Capital Corporation, which was the company that AppHarvest merged with to become publicly traded. “Bob’s contributions during our first year of hyper-growth got us where we are today,” said Jonathan Webb, Founder & CEO of AppHarvest. “As he pursues more environmental and social impact investing opportunities, we wish him well.”

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest is an applied technology company in Appalachia developing and operating some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms, designed to grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce, using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land without agricultural runoff. The company combines conventional agricultural techniques with world-class technology including artificial intelligence and robotics to improve access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a domestic food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia. The company’s 60-acre Morehead, Ky. facility is among the largest indoor farms in the world. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

