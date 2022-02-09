Grab to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 3, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before the U.S. market opens on March 3, 2022.



The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at:

Date and time: 8:00 AM U.S Eastern Time on March 3, 2022

9:00 PM Singapore Time on March 3, 2022

A link to the call will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.grab.com prior to the call time. Following the call, a replay of the call, along with the earnings press release and presentation slides, will be available at the same website.

