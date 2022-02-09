Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2021.



FTG achieved a fourth sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth quarter bookings of $23.6M are up 13% over Q3 2021 and up 42% over Q4 2020.

Increased net cash on the balance sheet to $17.9M, an increase of $5.3M in 2021 again showing the cash generating nature of the business.

Over the past 2 years, during the pandemic, FTG has added $15.7M in net cash on the balance sheet, after $16.8M investments in R&D and capital equipment.

Achieved EBITDA of $9.6M in 2021.

FTG remained profitable in fiscal 2021, despite challenging conditions in the Commercial Aerospace market, currency headwinds and COVID-19 operational impacts.

FTG maintained its skilled workforce with the benefit of government support and as a result is well positioned for a strong recovery as the commercial aerospace industry recovers, even in the face of tight labour markets.



Full Year Results: (twelve months ended November 30, 2021 compared with twelve months ended November 30, 2020)

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020

Sales $79,365,000 $102,435,000 Gross Margin 17,133,000 26,419,000 Gross Margin (%) 21.6 % 25.8 % Operating Earnings (1): 5,224,000 11,963,000 • R&D Investment 5,351,000 5,284,000 • R&D Tax Credits (536,000 ) (735,000 ) • Foreign Exchange Loss 595,000 1,042,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 240,000 581,000 • Impairment of Intangibles - 1,145,000 • Forgiveness of Debt (3,004,000 ) - Net Earnings before Tax 2,578,000 4,646,000 • Income Tax 2,408,000 3,384,000 • Non-controlling Interests (86,000 ) (128,000 ) Net Earnings After Tax $256,000 $1,390,000 Earnings per share - basic $0.01 $0.06 - diluted $0.01 $0.06

Fourth Quarter Results : (three months ended November 30, 2021 compared with three months ended November 30, 2020)

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Sales $20,327,000 $26,711,000 Gross Margin 4,247,000 7,063,000 Gross Margin (%) 20.9 % 26.4 % Operating Earnings (1): 1,543,000 3,808,000 • Net R&D Investment 1,239,000 1,318,000 • R&D Tax Credits (71,000 ) (165,000 ) • Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss (144,000 ) 446,000 • Amortization of Intangibles 30,000 91,000 Net Earnings before Tax 489,000 2,118,000 • Income Tax 629,000 840,000 • Non-controlling Interests (12,000 ) (30,000 ) Net Earnings After Tax ($128,000 ) $1,308,000 Earnings per share - basic $0.00 $0.06 - diluted $0.00 $0.06

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.



Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in 2021 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

Achieved a 1.03:1 book-to-bill ratio for 2021 resulting in increased backlog of $39.7M compared to $37.3M at the end of 2020.

The committed Credit Facility with our existing financial institution was extended to July 2026 with improved financial terms.

Received $3.1M in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and $0.2M from the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program (AMJP) which we used to help maintain our workforce in the face of revenue reductions due to COVID-19.

Paycheck Protection Program loans of $3.0M were forgiven by the Small Business Administration, an agency of the US Department of Treasury, which had been classified as debt at the end of 2020.

Controlled costs through reduced headcount of approximately 14% through the pandemic primarily through attrition and incurring less overtime.

Awarded a contract valued at $3.7M from the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide electronic assemblies to retrofit airborne radar systems on US Armed Forces aircraft. The work will be performed at the FTG facilities in Chatsworth, CA.

For FTG in 2021, overall sales decreased by $23.1M or 23% from $102.4M in 2020 to $79.4M in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact demand in the commercial aerospace market. This was compounded by reduced shipments of Simulator products, which were down $9.6M in 2021 compared to 2020, and a negative currency impact of $4.0M. In our fourth quarter, sales were down $6.4M or 23.9%, which is due to lower shipments of Simulator products.

The Circuits Segment sales in 2021 were down $13.4M, or 20.4% in 2021 versus 2020. All sites were lower in sales, except the Joint Venture in China. The largest decline was seen in the Circuits Toronto plant, which is more heavily exposed to the Commercial Aerospace market. In the fourth quarter, sales in the Circuits Segment were $14.3M vs $14.1M in Q4 2020, an increase of 1.7%. The increase in underlying activity was tempered by negative movements in foreign exchange rates of approximately 6 cents or 5%.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales in 2021 were down $9.6M or 26.3% compared to last year, which is inclusive of reduced Simulator product revenue of $9.6M. All sites were lower in sales in the year. In Q4 2020, Aerospace Segment sales were down $6.6M or 52%, which is also due to lower levels of simulator related shipments in Q4 2021.

Gross margin in 2021 was $17.1M or 21.6% as compared to $26.4M or 25.8% in 2020. Loss of operating leverage on lower sales and the negative FX impact reduced both the gross margin rate and absolute dollars. FTG continued to qualify for wage subsidy programs offered by the Canadian government through October and US government AMJP program in Q4. The total wage subsidy levels included in cost of sales amounted to $2.9M in 2021 as compared to $2.8M in 2020. Gross margin in Q4 2021 was $4.2M or 20.9% of sales as compared to $7.1M or 26.4% in Q4 2020, with the decrease due to both lower sales volume and unfavorable FX. Wage subsidies in Q4 2021 were $0.3M or 1.7% in gross margin points as compared to $1.3M or 4.8% in gross margin points in Q4 2020.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG in 2021 was $9.6M or 12.1% of sales compared to $13.4M or 13.1% of sales in 2020. Lower levels of sales were partially offset by the $3.0M gain on forgiveness of the PPP Loans and the $3.1M in wage subsidies in Canada.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the year ended November 30, 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Net earnings 256,000 Add: Interest & Accretion 582,000 Income taxes 2,408,000 Depreciation/Amortization/Stock Comp & Impairment 6,398,000 EBITDA $9,644,000

(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.



Net profit after tax at FTG in 2021 was $0.3M or $0.01 per diluted share compared to a net profit of $1.3M or $0.06 per diluted share in 2020. Revenues were reduced due to the decline in the Commercial Aerospace market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced margins and profitability. This impact was partially offset by the forgiveness of the PPP Loans and the wage subsidies in Canada. In the fourth quarter, the net loss was $0.1M compared to a net profit of $1.3M in Q4 2020.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate, taxes and interest and other costs was $4.9M in 2021 compared to $6.9M in 2020. The lower sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability, which was partially offset by $2.3M of PPP Loan forgiveness and the wage subsidies in Canada.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate, taxes and interest and other costs in the full year was $0.8M in 2021 versus $1.5M in 2020. Lower sales in 2021 were partially offset by $0.7M of PPP Loan forgiveness and the wage subsidies in Canada and the $1.1M asset impairment charge taken in this segment in 2020.

As at November 30, 2021, the Corporation’s net working capital was $39.7M, compared to $39.4M at year-end in 2020. The increase is due to a higher net cash position partially offset by reduced inventory levels.

FTG ended 2021 with $17.9M in net cash as compared to $12.6M at the end of 2020.

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position November 30, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,196 $ 19,032 Accounts receivable 16,014 16,795 Contract assets 818 985 Inventories 16,953 19,304 Income tax recoverable 1 - Prepaid expenses and other 3,162 3,363 57,144 59,479 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 11,078 12,640 Right-of-use assets 10,098 12,130 Investment tax credits recoverable 327 1,359 Intangible and other assets, net 805 1,068 Total assets $ 79,452 $ 86,676 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 13,803 $ 13,904 Provisions 545 885 Contract liabilities 335 388 Current portion of bank debt 935 2,931 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,553 1,810 Income tax payable - 155 17,171 20,073 Non-current liabilities Bank debt 1,327 3,464 Lease liabilities 9,123 10,659 Deferred tax liability 789 1,192 Total liabilities 28,410 35,388 Equity Retained earnings $ 19,391 $ 19,135 Accumulated other comprehensive income 478 958 19,869 20,093 Share capital Common Shares 21,881 21,881 Contributed surplus 8,352 8,303 Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 50,102 50,277 Non-controlling interest 940 1,011 Total equity 51,042 51,288 Total liabilities and equity $ 79,452 $ 86,676







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) Years ended November 30, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2020

Sales $ 79,365 $ 102,435 Cost of sales Cost of sales 56,494 70,307 Depreciation of plant and equipment 4,250 4,146 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,488 1,563 Total cost of sales 62,232 76,016 Gross margin 17,133 26,419 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 10,950 13,286 Research and development costs 5,351 5,284 Recovery of investment tax credits (536 ) (735 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 243 221 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 68 52 Amortization of intangible assets 240 581 Interest expense on bank debt, net 92 211 Accretion on lease liabilities 490 556 Stock based compensation 66 130 Foreign exchange loss 595 1,042 Forgiveness of debt (3,004 ) - Impairment of intangible assets - 1,145 Total expenses 14,555 21,773 Earnings before income taxes 2,578 4,646 Current income tax expense 2,684 3,715 Deferred income tax recovery (276 ) (331 ) Total income tax expense 2,408 3,384 Net earnings $ 170 $ 1,262 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ (86 ) $ (128 ) Equity holders of FTG $ 256 $ 1,390 Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.06







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Years ended November 30, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 Net earnings $ 170 $ 1,262 Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments (84 ) (296 ) Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (508 ) 3,803 Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 127 (950 ) (465 ) 2,557 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (295 ) $ 3,819 Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ (127 ) $ 3,902 Non-controlling interest $ (168 ) $ (83 )







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Year ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG Accumulated other Non- Common Preferred Retained Contributed comprehensive

controlling Total (in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus income Total interest equity Balance, November 30, 2019 $ 19,323 $ 2,218 $ 17,745 $ 8,933 $ (1,554 ) $ 46,665 $ 1,094 $ 47,759 Net earnings (loss) - - 1,390 - - 1,390 (128 ) 1,262 Stock-based compensation - - - 130 - 130 - 130 Transfer from contributed surplus to share capital for PSU’s exercised 760 (760 ) - - - - Common shares repurchase and issue on exercise of PSU's (420 ) - - - - (420 ) - (420 ) Common shares issued on exercise of option to convert Preferred shares into Common shares 2,218 (2,218 ) - - - - - - Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - 2,512 2,512 45 2,557 Balance, November 30, 2020 $ 21,881 $ - $ 19,135 $ 8,303 $ 958 $ 50,277 $ 1,011 $ 51,288 Net earnings (loss) - - 256 - - 256 (86 ) 170 PSU's granted - - - 49 - 49 - 49 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - (480 ) (480 ) 15 (465 ) Balance, November 30, 2021 $ 21,881 $ - $ 19,391 $ 8,352 $ 478 $ 50,102 $ 940 $ 51,042







FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years ended November 30, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following: Operating activities Net earnings $ 170 $ 1,262 Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents: Stock-based compensation 66 130 Conversion of preferred shares - 155 Gain on disposal of plant and equipment (252 ) (302 ) Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt (133 ) (292 ) Depreciation of plant and equipment 4,493 4,367 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,556 1,615 Amortization of intangible assets 240 581 Amortization, other 43 45 Impairment of intangible assets - 1,145 Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes 773 2,295 Accretion on lease liabilities 490 556 Forgiveness of debt (3,004 ) - Net change in non-cash operating working capital 3,192 4,222 7,634 15,779 Investing activities Additions to plant and equipment (2,900 ) (3,219 ) Recovery of contract and other costs 15 56 Additions to deferred financing costs (65 ) (28 ) Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment - 324 (2,950 ) (2,867 ) Net cash flow from operating and investing activities 4,684 12,912 Financing activities Proceeds from bank debt - 3,309 Repayments of bank debt (914 ) (2,056 ) Lease liability payments (1,783 ) (1,845 ) Repurchase of common shares on exercise of PSU's - (420 ) Payment of conversion of preferred shares - (155 ) (2,697 ) (1,167 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow (823 ) (360 ) Net increase in cash flow 1,164 11,385 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 19,032 7,647 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 20,196 $ 19,032 Disclosure of cash payments Payment for interest $ 128 $ 197 Payments for income taxes $ 1,235 $ 1,779



