Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2021.

  • FTG achieved a fourth sequential quarter of increased bookings as the aerospace industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Fourth quarter bookings of $23.6M are up 13% over Q3 2021 and up 42% over Q4 2020.
  • Increased net cash on the balance sheet to $17.9M, an increase of $5.3M in 2021 again showing the cash generating nature of the business.
  • Over the past 2 years, during the pandemic, FTG has added $15.7M in net cash on the balance sheet, after $16.8M investments in R&D and capital equipment.  
  • Achieved EBITDA of $9.6M in 2021.
  • FTG remained profitable in fiscal 2021, despite challenging conditions in the Commercial Aerospace market, currency headwinds and COVID-19 operational impacts.
  • FTG maintained its skilled workforce with the benefit of government support and as a result is well positioned for a strong recovery as the commercial aerospace industry recovers, even in the face of tight labour markets.

Full Year Results: (twelve months ended November 30, 2021 compared with twelve months ended November 30, 2020)

 Fiscal 2021
 Fiscal 2020
 
Sales$79,365,000 $102,435,000 
   
Gross Margin 17,133,000  26,419,000 
Gross Margin (%) 21.6% 25.8%
   
Operating Earnings (1): 5,224,000  11,963,000 
   
• R&D Investment 5,351,000  5,284,000 
• R&D Tax Credits (536,000) (735,000)
• Foreign Exchange Loss 595,000  1,042,000 
• Amortization of Intangibles 240,000  581,000 
• Impairment of Intangibles -  1,145,000 
• Forgiveness of Debt (3,004,000) - 
   
Net Earnings before Tax 2,578,000  4,646,000 
   
• Income Tax 2,408,000  3,384,000 
• Non-controlling Interests (86,000) (128,000)
   
Net Earnings After Tax$256,000 $1,390,000 
   
Earnings per share  
- basic$0.01 $0.06 
- diluted$0.01 $0.06 
   

Fourth Quarter Results: (three months ended November 30, 2021 compared with three months ended November 30, 2020)

 Q4 2021
 Q4 2020
 
Sales$20,327,000 $26,711,000 
   
Gross Margin 4,247,000  7,063,000 
Gross Margin (%) 20.9% 26.4%
   
Operating Earnings (1): 1,543,000  3,808,000 
   
• Net R&D Investment 1,239,000  1,318,000 
• R&D Tax Credits (71,000) (165,000)
• Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss (144,000) 446,000 
• Amortization of Intangibles 30,000  91,000 
   
Net Earnings before Tax 489,000  2,118,000 
   
• Income Tax 629,000  840,000 
• Non-controlling Interests (12,000) (30,000)
   
Net Earnings After Tax($128,000)$1,308,000 
   
Earnings per share  
- basic$0.00 $0.06 
- diluted$0.00 $0.06 
   

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in 2021 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Achieved a 1.03:1 book-to-bill ratio for 2021 resulting in increased backlog of $39.7M compared to $37.3M at the end of 2020.
  • The committed Credit Facility with our existing financial institution was extended to July 2026 with improved financial terms.
  • Received $3.1M in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and $0.2M from the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program (AMJP) which we used to help maintain our workforce in the face of revenue reductions due to COVID-19.
  • Paycheck Protection Program loans of $3.0M were forgiven by the Small Business Administration, an agency of the US Department of Treasury, which had been classified as debt at the end of 2020.
  • Controlled costs through reduced headcount of approximately 14% through the pandemic primarily through attrition and incurring less overtime.
  • Awarded a contract valued at $3.7M from the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide electronic assemblies to retrofit airborne radar systems on US Armed Forces aircraft. The work will be performed at the FTG facilities in Chatsworth, CA.

For FTG in 2021, overall sales decreased by $23.1M or 23% from $102.4M in 2020 to $79.4M in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact demand in the commercial aerospace market. This was compounded by reduced shipments of Simulator products, which were down $9.6M in 2021 compared to 2020, and a negative currency impact of $4.0M. In our fourth quarter, sales were down $6.4M or 23.9%, which is due to lower shipments of Simulator products.

The Circuits Segment sales in 2021 were down $13.4M, or 20.4% in 2021 versus 2020. All sites were lower in sales, except the Joint Venture in China. The largest decline was seen in the Circuits Toronto plant, which is more heavily exposed to the Commercial Aerospace market. In the fourth quarter, sales in the Circuits Segment were $14.3M vs $14.1M in Q4 2020, an increase of 1.7%. The increase in underlying activity was tempered by negative movements in foreign exchange rates of approximately 6 cents or 5%.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales in 2021 were down $9.6M or 26.3% compared to last year, which is inclusive of reduced Simulator product revenue of $9.6M. All sites were lower in sales in the year. In Q4 2020, Aerospace Segment sales were down $6.6M or 52%, which is also due to lower levels of simulator related shipments in Q4 2021.

Gross margin in 2021 was $17.1M or 21.6% as compared to $26.4M or 25.8% in 2020. Loss of operating leverage on lower sales and the negative FX impact reduced both the gross margin rate and absolute dollars. FTG continued to qualify for wage subsidy programs offered by the Canadian government through October and US government AMJP program in Q4. The total wage subsidy levels included in cost of sales amounted to $2.9M in 2021 as compared to $2.8M in 2020. Gross margin in Q4 2021 was $4.2M or 20.9% of sales as compared to $7.1M or 26.4% in Q4 2020, with the decrease due to both lower sales volume and unfavorable FX. Wage subsidies in Q4 2021 were $0.3M or 1.7% in gross margin points as compared to $1.3M or 4.8% in gross margin points in Q4 2020.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG in 2021 was $9.6M or 12.1% of sales compared to $13.4M or 13.1% of sales in 2020. Lower levels of sales were partially offset by the $3.0M gain on forgiveness of the PPP Loans and the $3.1M in wage subsidies in Canada.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the year ended November 30, 2021.

 Fiscal 2021
  
Net earnings 256,000
Add: 
Interest & Accretion 582,000
Income taxes 2,408,000
Depreciation/Amortization/Stock Comp & Impairment 6,398,000
  
EBITDA$9,644,000

(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net profit after tax at FTG in 2021 was $0.3M or $0.01 per diluted share compared to a net profit of $1.3M or $0.06 per diluted share in 2020. Revenues were reduced due to the decline in the Commercial Aerospace market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced margins and profitability. This impact was partially offset by the forgiveness of the PPP Loans and the wage subsidies in Canada. In the fourth quarter, the net loss was $0.1M compared to a net profit of $1.3M in Q4 2020.  

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate, taxes and interest and other costs was $4.9M in 2021 compared to $6.9M in 2020. The lower sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability, which was partially offset by $2.3M of PPP Loan forgiveness and the wage subsidies in Canada.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate, taxes and interest and other costs in the full year was $0.8M in 2021 versus $1.5M in 2020. Lower sales in 2021 were partially offset by $0.7M of PPP Loan forgiveness and the wage subsidies in Canada and the $1.1M asset impairment charge taken in this segment in 2020.

As at November 30, 2021, the Corporation’s net working capital was $39.7M, compared to $39.4M at year-end in 2020. The increase is due to a higher net cash position partially offset by reduced inventory levels.

FTG ended 2021 with $17.9M in net cash as compared to $12.6M at the end of 2020.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION   
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
    
 November 30,November 30, 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)20212020 
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$ 20,196$19,032 
Accounts receivable 16,014 16,795 
Contract assets 818 985 
Inventories 16,953 19,304 
Income tax recoverable 1 - 
Prepaid expenses and other 3,162 3,363 
  57,144 59,479 
Non-current assets   
Plant and equipment, net 11,078 12,640 
Right-of-use assets 10,098 12,130 
Investment tax credits recoverable 327 1,359 
Intangible and other assets, net 805 1,068 
Total assets$ 79,452$86,676 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$ 13,803$13,904 
Provisions 545 885 
Contract liabilities 335 388 
Current portion of bank debt 935 2,931 
Current portion of lease liabilities 1,553 1,810 
Income tax payable - 155 
  17,171 20,073 
Non-current liabilities   
Bank debt 1,327 3,464 
Lease liabilities 9,123 10,659 
Deferred tax liability 789 1,192 
Total liabilities 28,410 35,388 
Equity   
Retained earnings$ 19,391$19,135 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 478 958 
  19,869 20,093 
Share capital   
Common Shares 21,881 21,881 
Contributed surplus 8,352 8,303 
Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 50,102 50,277 
Non-controlling interest 940 1,011 
Total equity 51,042 51,288 
Total liabilities and equity$ 79,452$86,676 
    



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION    
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)   
     
  Years ended 
 November 30, November 30, 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021  2020
 
     
Sales$ 79,365  $102,435  
     
Cost of sales    
Cost of sales 56,494   70,307  
Depreciation of plant and equipment 4,250   4,146  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,488   1,563  
Total cost of sales 62,232   76,016  
Gross margin 17,133   26,419  
     
Expenses    
Selling, general and administrative 10,950   13,286  
Research and development costs 5,351   5,284  
Recovery of investment tax credits (536)  (735) 
Depreciation of plant and equipment 243   221  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 68   52  
Amortization of intangible assets 240   581  
Interest expense on bank debt, net 92   211  
Accretion on lease liabilities 490   556  
Stock based compensation 66   130  
Foreign exchange loss 595   1,042  
Forgiveness of debt (3,004)  -  
Impairment of intangible assets -   1,145  
Total expenses 14,555   21,773  
     
Earnings before income taxes 2,578   4,646  
     
Current income tax expense 2,684   3,715  
Deferred income tax recovery (276)  (331) 
Total income tax expense 2,408   3,384  
     
Net earnings$ 170  $1,262  
     
Attributable to:    
Non-controlling interest$ (86) $(128) 
Equity holders of FTG$ 256  $1,390  
     
Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG    
Basic$ 0.01  $0.06  
Diluted$ 0.01  $0.06  
     



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION     
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) 
        
     Years ended 
    November 30, November 30, 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)  2021   2020  
        
Net earnings $ 170  $1,262  
        
Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to     
 net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods:     
        
 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments  (84)  (296) 
 Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments     
  designated as cash flow hedges  (508)  3,803  
 Deferred income taxes on net gain (loss) on valuation of     
  derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges  127   (950) 
        
     (465)  2,557  
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (295) $3,819  
        
Attributable to:     
Equity holders of FTG $ (127) $3,902  
Non-controlling interest $ (168) $(83) 
        



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION        
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity      
           
Year ended November 30, 2021 and 2020  Attributed to the equity holders of FTG    
      Accumulated    
      other  Non-  
  CommonPreferredRetainedContributedcomprehensive
   controlling Total 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)sharessharesearningssurplusincome Totalinterestequity 
Balance, November 30, 2019$19,323 $2,218 $17,745$8,933 $(1,554)$46,665 $1,094 $47,759  
Net earnings (loss) -  -  1,390 -  -  1,390  (128) 1,262  
Stock-based compensation -  -  - 130  -  130  -  130  
Transfer from contributed surplus to share capital for         
 PSU’s exercised 760    (760) -  -  -  -  
Common shares repurchase and issue on exercise         
 of PSU's (420) -  - -  -  (420) -  (420) 
Common shares issued on exercise of option to convert        
 Preferred shares into Common shares 2,218  (2,218) - -  -  -  -  -  
Other comprehensive income (loss) -  -  - -  2,512  2,512  45  2,557  
Balance, November 30, 2020$ 21,881 $ - $ 19,135$ 8,303 $ 958 $ 50,277 $ 1,011 $ 51,288  
Net earnings (loss) -  -  256 -  -  256  (86) 170  
PSU's granted -  -  - 49  -  49  -  49  
Other comprehensive income (loss) -  -  - -  (480) (480) 15  (465) 
Balance, November 30, 2021$ 21,881 $ - $ 19,391$ 8,352 $ 478 $ 50,102 $ 940 $ 51,042  



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION   
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows   
     
   Years ended
  November 30, November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)2021 2020
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:   
Operating activities   
Net earnings$ 170  $1,262 
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents:   
 Stock-based compensation 66   130 
 Conversion of preferred shares -   155 
 Gain on disposal of plant and equipment (252)  (302)
 Effect of exchange rates on U.S. dollar bank debt (133)  (292)
 Depreciation of plant and equipment 4,493   4,367 
 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,556   1,615 
 Amortization of intangible assets 240   581 
 Amortization, other 43   45 
 Impairment of intangible assets -   1,145 
 Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes 773   2,295 
 Accretion on lease liabilities 490   556 
 Forgiveness of debt (3,004)  - 
Net change in non-cash operating working capital 3,192   4,222 
   7,634   15,779 
Investing activities   
 Additions to plant and equipment (2,900)  (3,219)
 Recovery of contract and other costs 15   56 
 Additions to deferred financing costs (65)  (28)
 Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment -   324 
   (2,950)  (2,867)
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities 4,684   12,912 
Financing activities   
 Proceeds from bank debt -   3,309 
 Repayments of bank debt (914)  (2,056)
 Lease liability payments (1,783)  (1,845)
 Repurchase of common shares on exercise of PSU's -   (420)
 Payment of conversion of preferred shares -   (155)
   (2,697)  (1,167)
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow (823)  (360)
Net increase in cash flow 1,164   11,385 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 19,032   7,647 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$ 20,196  $19,032 
     
Disclosure of cash payments   
 Payment for interest$ 128  $197 
 Payments for income taxes$ 1,235  $1,779 
     