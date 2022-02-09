Computer Modelling Group Announces Chair of the Board Retirement and Succession

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) today announced that John Zaozirny, Chair of the Board of Directors, has retired from the Company’s Board of Directors effective February 9, 2022 in accordance with his plans to retire. Mark Miller, a current independent director of the Board, will succeed Mr. Zaozirny as Board Chair.



Mr. Zaozirny was first appointed to CMG’s Board of Directors in 1996 and appointed as the Board Chair in 2017. He has had a distinguished career as a director and advisor of a number of public and private corporations. He is a former Alberta Minister of Energy, having served in the Alberta Legislature from 1979 to 1986. He was awarded the designation of Queen’s Counsel in 1984, and named Resource Man of the Year by the Alberta Chamber of Resources in 1985.

“It has been a privilege to serve on CMG’s Board for more than 25 years. During my time, I have seen the Company go through its IPO and expand its technology and customer base, to become a world-renowned provider of reservoir simulation software. I am proud of CMG’s achievements and would like to thank everyone at CMG for helping advance CMG’s vision and strategy over the past two decades. I am delighted to welcome Mr. Miller as my successor and wish him and CMG every success for the future,” commented Mr. Zaozirny.

“On behalf of the Board and CMG’s management, I would like to thank John for his dedicated service to CMG. We are grateful for his leadership and his commitment of service to the Company. His extensive experience in public policy as a businessman, lawyer and politician, offered a unique perspective on important matters. We wish John all the best in his upcoming retirement,” commented Ryan Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am very pleased that Mr. Miller, who has been a director of the Company since 2019, has agreed to become the Chair of the Company. He brings a wealth of experience across a wide range of software companies that will benefit us in pursuing CMG’s strategic objectives.”

Mr. Miller is the Chief Executive Officer of Volaris Group and a director and the Chief Operating Officer of Constellation Software Inc. (“CSI”), an international provider of market-leading software and services. He has held various positions with CSI and its subsidiaries during the past 20 years. Mr. Miller has an extensive track record with public company leadership and deep expertise in the global software industry. His strong business acumen, along with insightful and collaborative approach, provides valuable leadership to the Board.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the energy industry. The Company is a leading supplier of advanced process reservoir modelling software, with a diverse customer base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. CMG’s existing technology has differentiating capabilities built into its software products that can also be directly applied to the energy transition needs of its customers. CMG has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CMG."

