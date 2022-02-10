MemeKong ($MKONG) launches on the Ethereum blockchain

Pearland, Texas, USA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meme Kong is an ERC-20 (Ethereum) token, that is anticipated to be a full utility token project with investor benefits that most meme community tokens lack. Launched on February 2, 2022, $MKONG is a fully decentralized finance (DeFi) token that has a fully doxxed team with a vision to create a safe vetted project, allowing holders a reason to invest with confidence.

Chris Thomann, the fully doxxed founder of Meme Kong, started his career on Wall Street at the age of 20. Quickly expanded into banking and medical industry. Chris currently owns several medical clinics and a Fin Tech company. He has a very extensive Venture Capital background that he brings into Crypto and Meme Kong.

Meme Kong is also compromised of 2 Project Managers, Erik Garza of the U.S. and Ben Pickett of the UK. Erik Garza and Chris have known each other for over 20 years. Erik has also realized success in various medical companies and the insurance industry. Ben brings his abundant network in high end hospitality and his ability to bridge relationships to the team.

Meme Kong has tokenomics of 9% on both buys and sells. Launched with a 200 million total supply, 42.5% of the supply was locked for staking and exchange listing. Meme Kong launched with 6 figures of liquidity and the total current circulating supply is 100 million tokens.

Unlike most common meme tokens, $MKONG has a roadmap divided into 4 phases. The first phase focuses on post launch exposure of the project to gain investor interest. The well-connected team has plans to fund social media marketing campaigns and has already started with social influencers and celebrities. Also included in phase 1, is the completion of a CertiK audit, the gold standard of cryptocurrency audits. Phase two of the roadmap brings first utility to the project with an NFT Marketplace, $MKONG staking, and merchandise development. Phase 3 will deliver $MKONG token on exchanges and the development of a launchpad with three categories of Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Unlike others that can fail due to developer inexperience, the team is dedicated to delivering a launchpad experience unlike any other. The final stage will reveal an interactive play to earn game where Rulers go to war with each other to win plots of land in the Lootverse, one of the most advanced Metaverses in production to date.

The mission of Meme Kong is to provide a safe, fun, utility abundant project where holders can invest with confidence. The Meme Kong Telegram voice chat is open 24/7 to allow accessibility to new members and the option to openly ask questions. The team has collectively experienced the viral impact of cryptocurrency scams in the space and has formed a project that they hope will set a standard for how meme projects should operate with full transparency and real utility. Find all the features of token projects in one King Kong of a token while you confirm your trust with a team on a mission to deliver a safe space. As Project Manager Erik Garza states, “The days of anonymity with no accountability are over in this space.”.

Telegram - https://t.me/meme_kong

Twitter - https://twitter.com/MemeKongToken

Website - https://memekong.io/

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party, and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/memekong-dollarmkong-launches-on-the-ethereum-blockchain/9025266