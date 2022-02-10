Cemal Polat: The Dubai Move After London and Turkey

London Central, Uk, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Consultancy, which has secured over 50 deals in 2021 from investors in Turkey, Dubai, Russia and many parts of the world, started to serve in their offices in Dubai after its offices in London and Turkey. Cemal Polat, the founder of the company, and a businessman who also made a name for himself with his initiatives with 3 books, stated that they carefully examined all proposals in order to create a corporate and sustainable business model for his consultancy business.

CP Consultancy, the fastest growing F&B consultancy and investment consultancy company in London and Turkey in recent years, is planning to open its first franchise office in Dubai by establishing the Dubai Regional Directorate after Turkey and the UK. Stating that they are one of the few companies that continue their activities strongly after being established with 100 percent domestic and national capital in the market dominated by foreign brands, CP Consultancy Founder and CEO Cemal Polat said; in order to succeed in this field you must have the confidence to tackle minute problems to really big issues. With the principle of 'lifelong reliable real estate and investment consultancy' that we have been offering to our customers since the day we started our activities, we have carried out numerous projects at home and abroad. As a result of all these, we are looking establish the CP Consultancy Dubai Regional Directorate as a result of the feeling the trust in our brand and the demands received. We will be opening our first franchise office in Dubai, depending on the Directorate. We will bring together the motto of 'lifelong reliable real estate and investment consultancy', which we have brought to the sector, with the whole world, especially in Dubai. With our way of doing business, we will not only introduce people to the right consultancy, but also increase the service quality of many institutions in the market.”

Noting that they received franchise offers from many points of Turkey, CP Consultancy Founder Cemal Polat stated that they carefully examined the offers in order to create a corporate and sustainable model.

The target is to create a global brand from London to the World.

Cemal Polat, who pointed out that the wrong practices in the sector left a negative perception in the consumer, said, “The current operation from the past and the money-oriented perspective harmed the entire sector. For this reason, many foreign-owned real estate consultancy companies have lost clients trust because of undelivered work. However, these foreign capital companies could not raise the real estate and investment consultancy sector to the desired quality level. As CP Consultancy, we created a new model by creating our own quality standards. With this model, which is based on the long-term cooperation of the investor and advisor, we have guided hundreds of people and enabled them to use their savings in the most correct way. Today, we provide real estate and restaurant + Cafe investment consultancy to both foreigners investing in London. Our goal is; To launch a global real estate and investment consultancy brand from London to gather investment from all around the world. With our experience and knowledge we can help you build a profitable and successful UK business

Website: http://cpcafeconsultancy.co.uk



