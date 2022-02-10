Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q4 2021 on 17 February 2022 at Continental Hotel, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. Delicious seafood will be served from 07:45 CET. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/.
The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.
A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 12:00 CET on http://www.leroyseafood.com/en/investor .
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q4 2021
| Source: Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Bergen, NORWAY
