Societe Generale: Fourth quarter & 2021 full year earnings

French English





RESULTS AT DECEMBER 31ST 2021





Press release

Paris, February 10th 2022

2021, RECORD GROUP NET INCOME

Substantial increase in underlying revenues of +16.1%(1) vs. 2020 (+17.2%(1)*), with a historically high level of Financing & Advisory and Financial Services activities, very solid Global Markets activities throughout the year, and a healthy momentum in Retail Banking

Underlying gross operating income of EUR 8.5 billion(1), up 51.0%(1) vs. 2020, with a significant positive jaws effect and costs under control, up +4.3%(1)

Still low cost of risk at 13 basis points

Underlying Group net income of EUR 5.3 billion(1) (EUR 5.6 billion on a reported basis)

Underlying profitability (ROTE) of 10.2%(1) (11.7% on a reported basis)

In Q4 21, underlying gross operating income of EUR 1.9 billion(1), +24.1% vs. Q4 20

Underlying Group net income of EUR 1.2 billion(1), +94.4% vs. Q4 20 (EUR 1.8 billion on a reported basis)

Underlying profitability (ROTE) of 9.2%(1) (16.6% on a reported basis)

ATTRACTIVE SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION

Distribution equivalent to EUR 2.75 per share, or:

a dividend in cash , proposed to the General Meeting, of EUR 1 . 65 per share

proposed to the General Meeting, a share buyback programme, for around EUR 915 million, equivalent to EUR 1.1 per share

Solid CET 1 ratio of 13.7%2(2) at end-2021, around 470 basis points above the regulatory requirement

ACCELERATION IN STRATEGIC AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Strengthening of our competitive position on mobility, announcement of the planned acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD with a view to creating a mobility leader

Client onboarding by Boursorama one year ahead of schedule, announcement of entry into exclusive discussions with the ING group with a view to offering ING’s customers in France the best alternative banking solution

Good momentum of the retail banking networks in France in the context of preparations for the merger

Continued digitalisation initiatives and improvement of operational efficiency in International Retail Banking

Solid performance by Global Markets throughout the year, with the successful repositioning of structured products and a reduction in the risk profile

Record performance by Financing & Advisory, driven by strong market momentum and an increase in allocated capital

Fréderic Oudéa, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“2021 marks a milestone for the Societe Generale Group, which achieved the best financial results in its history, enabling it to generate a good level of profitability and offer its shareholders an attractive return. All the businesses have contributed to this excellent performance. The Group also had a very robust balance sheet at the end of the year, with a very good quality loan portfolio and high capital ratios. In addition, the Group was able, firstly, to successfully continue advancing on major projects such as the merger of the two retail banking networks Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord and secondly, achieve two strategic transactions strengthening two differentiating assets, with the entry into exclusive discussions for the acquisition of Leaseplan by ALD and with ING concerning its retail banking activities in France. The Group is therefore entering 2022 with confidence, with the priority objective of the disciplined execution of this high value-creating roadmap and the finalisation of its outlines by accelerating the transformations around ESG issues and new technologies.”

GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

In EURm Q4 21 Q4 20 Change 2021 2020 Change Net banking income 6,620 5,838 +13.4% +11.7%* 25,798 22,113 +16.7% +17.7%* Underlying net banking income(1) 6,503 5,838 +11.4% +9.8%* 25,681 22,113 +4.3% +17.2%* Operating expenses (4,565) (4,351) +4.9% +3.6%* (17,590) (16,714) +5.2% +5.8%* Underlying operating expenses(1) (4,617) (4,318) +6.9% +5.6%* (17,211) (16,504) +4.3% +4.9%* Gross operating income 2,055 1,487 +38.2% +35.3%* 8,208 5,399 +52.0% +55.1%* Underlying gross operating income(1) 1,886 1,520 +24.1% +21.4%* 8,470 5,609 +51.0% +53.9%* Net cost of risk (86) (689) -87.5% -87.7%* (700) (3,306) -78.8% -78.6%* Operating income 1,969 798 x 2.5 x 2.4 7,508 2,093 x 3.6 x 3.7* Underlying operating income(1) 1,800 851 x 2.1 x 2.1 7,770 2,323 x 3.3 x 3.4* Net profits or losses from other assets 449 (94) n/s n/s 635 (12) n/s n/s* Impairment losses on goodwill (114) 0 n/s n/s (114) (684) n/s n/s Income tax (311) (125) x 2.5 x 2.4 (1,697) (1,204) +41.0% +43.2%* Net income 1,995 582 x 3.4 x 3.3 6,338 196 x 32.3 x 43.8 O.w. non-controlling interests 208 112 +85.7% +81.2%* 697 454 +53.5% +53.6%* Reported Group net income 1,787 470 x 3.8 x 3.7 5,641 (258) n/s n/s Underlying Group net income(1) 1,226 631 +94.4% +90.4%* 5,264 1,435 x 3.7 x 3.8* ROE 12.1% 2.4% 9.6% -1.7% ROTE 16.6% 2.7% 11.7% -0.4% Underlying ROTE(1) 9.2% 4.1% 10.2% 1.7%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and linearisation of IFRIC 21





Societe Generale’s Board of Directors, which met on February 9th, 2022 under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, examined the Societe Generale Group’s results for Q4 and full-year 2021.

The various restatements enabling the transition from underlying data to published data are presented in the methodology notes (section 10.5).

Net banking income

Net banking income was substantially higher in 2021, up +16.7% (+17.7%*) vs. 2020, and +16.1% (+17.2%*) vs. 2020 on an underlying basis, with a very strong momentum in all the businesses.

French Retail Banking posted a solid performance in 2021. As a result, net banking income (excluding PEL/CEL provision) increased by +4.8% vs. 2020, driven by the recovery in net interest income and buoyant commissions, particularly financial commissions.

International Retail Banking & Financial Services enjoyed strong revenue growth (+9.9%* vs. 2020), underpinned by the excellent momentum in Financial Services to Corporates (+32.0%* vs. 2020) and Insurance (+8.6%* vs. 2020). International Retail Banking benefited from a rebound in its activities (+2.8%* vs. 2020).

Global Banking & Investor Solutions delivered a remarkable performance, with revenues up +25.2% (+26.1%*) vs. 2020. Financing & Advisory enjoyed a record performance, with growth of +14.8% (+15.8%*) vs. 2020, while the revenues of Global Markets & Investor Services were substantially higher (+35.6%, +36.9%*) than in 2020.

In Q4 21, the Group continued to enjoy a strong revenue growth momentum (+13.4%, +11.7%*) vs. Q4 20, with a positive and evenly balanced contribution from all the businesses.

Operating expenses

In 2021, operating expenses totalled EUR 17,590 million on a reported basis and EUR 17,211 million on an underlying basis (restated for transformation costs), an increase of +4.3% vs. 2020.

This increase can be explained primarily by the rise in variable costs linked to the growth in revenues (EUR +701 million) and the increase in the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund (EUR +116 million). The other operating expenses declined by EUR 70 million, excluding structure effect.

Driven by a very positive jaws effect, underlying gross operating income grew substantially (+51.0%) to EUR 8,470 million and the underlying cost to income ratio improved by nearly 8 points (67.0% vs. 74.6% in 2020).

In Q4 21, operating expenses totalled EUR 4,565 million on a reported basis and EUR 4,617 million on an underlying basis (restated for the linearisation of IFRIC 21 and transformation costs), representing an increase of +6.9% vs. Q4 20.

Excluding the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund, the underlying cost to income ratio is expected to be between 66% and 68% in 2022 and improving onwards. This aggregate, excluding the contribution to the SRF, amounts to 64.7% in 2021, it being specified that the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund is EUR 586 million in 2021.

There is expected to be an increase in the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund until 2023 included.

The Group’s radical transformations as announced in 2021 have led to changes in 2023 cost outlook. The various initiatives in progress will contribute to a decline in the Group’s underlying cost to income ratio beyond 2022 excluding the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund year after year.

Cost of risk

In 2021, the cost of risk stood at a low level of 13 basis points, lower than in 2020 (64 basis points), or EUR 700 million (vs. EUR 3,306 million in 2020). It breaks down into a provision on non-performing loans of EUR 949 million and a provision write-back on performing loans of EUR 249 million.

The Group’s provisions on performing loans amounted to EUR 3,355 million at end-2021.

In Q4 21, the cost of risk stood at 6 basis points, lower than in Q4 20 (54 basis points), or EUR 86 million and lower than in Q3 21 (15 basis points). It breaks down into a provision on non-performing loans of EUR 218 million and a provision write-back on performing loans of EUR 132 million.

In order to support its customers during the crisis, the Group granted State Guaranteed Loans. At December 31st 2021, the residual amount of State Guaranteed Loans represented around EUR 17 billion. In France, the total amount of State Guaranteed Loans (“PGE”) amounts to around EUR 14 billion and net exposure is around EUR 1.5 billion.

The gross doubtful outstandings ratio amounted to 2.9%3(1) at December 31st 2021, lower than at end-September 2021 (3.1%). The Group’s gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings amounted to 51%(4) at December 31st 2021.

The cost of risk is expected to be below 30 basis points in 2022.



Group net income

In EURm Q4 21 Q4 20 2021 2020 Reported Group net income 1,787 470 5,641 (258) Underlying Group net income (1) 1,226 631 5,264 1,435





In EURm Q4 21 Q4 20 2021 2020 Reported Group net income 16.6% 2.7% 11.7% -0.4% Underlying Group net income (1) 9.2% 4.1% 10.2% 1.7%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and linearisation of IFRIC21





Earnings per share amounts to EUR 5.97 in 2021 (EUR -1.02 in 2020). Underlying earnings per share amounts to EUR 5.52 over the same period (EUR 0.97 in 2020).

Distribution to shareholders

The Board of Directors has established its distribution policy at 50% of underlying Group net income5(2), which is equivalent to EUR 2.75 per share.

A dividend in cash of EUR 1.65 per share will therefore be proposed to the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on May 17th 2022. The dividend will be detached on May 25th 2022 and paid on May 27th 2022.

Furthermore, the Group plans to launch a share buyback programme for a total amount of around

EUR 915 million, or the equivalent of EUR 1.1 per share. This programme is subject to the customary authorisation of the ECB and the General Meeting for its implementation.

THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE





Group shareholders’ equity totalled EUR 65.1 billion at December 31st, 2021 (EUR 61.7 billion at December 31st, 2020). Net asset value per share was EUR 68.7 and tangible net asset value per share was EUR 61.1.

The consolidated balance sheet totalled EUR 1,464 billion at December 31st, 2021 (EUR 1,444 billion6(1) at December 31st, 2020). The net amount of customer loan outstandings at December 31st, 2021, including lease financing, was EUR 488 billion (EUR 440 billion at December 31st, 2020) – excluding assets and securities purchased under resale agreements. At the same time, customer deposits amounted to EUR 502 billion, vs. EUR 451 billion at December 31st, 2020 (excluding assets and securities sold under repurchase agreements).

At December 31st, 2021, the parent company had issued EUR 35.3 billion of medium/long-term debt, having an average maturity of 5.1 years and an average spread of 33 basis points (vs. the 6-month mid-swap, excluding subordinated debt). The subsidiaries had issued EUR 3.8 billion. In total, the Group had issued EUR 39.1 billion of medium/long-term debt.

The LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) was well above regulatory requirements at 129% at end-December 2021 (131% on average in Q4), vs. 149% at end-December 2020. At the same time, the NSFR (Net Stable Funding Ratio) was at a level of 110% at end-December 2021.

The Group’s risk-weighted assets (RWA) amounted to EUR 363.4 billion at December 31st, 2021 (vs. EUR 351.9 billion at end-December 2020) according to CRR2/CRD5 rules. Risk-weighted assets in respect of credit risk represent 83.9% of the total, at EUR 304.9 billion, up 6.1% vs. December 31st, 2020.

At December 31st, 2021, the Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.7%, or around 470 basis points above the regulatory requirement. The CET1 ratio at December 31st, 2021 includes an effect of +16 basis points for phasing of the IFRS 9 impact. Excluding this effect, the fully-loaded ratio amounts to 13.6%. The Tier 1 ratio stood at 15.9% at end-December 2021 (16% at end-December 2020) and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.8% (19.2% at end-December 2020).

The Group is aiming for a CET1 ratio between 200-250 basis points minimum above the regulatory requirement including after the entry into force of the regulation finalising the Basel III reform.

The leverage ratio stood at 4.9% at December 31st, 2021 (4.8% at end-December 2020).

With a level of 31.1% of RWA and 9.5% of leverage exposure at end-December 2021, the Group’s TLAC ratio is above the Financial Stability Board’s requirements for 2021 and 2022. At December 31st, 2021, the Group was also above its 2022 MREL requirements of 25.2% of RWA and 5.91% of leverage exposure.

The Group is rated by four rating agencies: (i) Fitch Ratings - long-term rating “A-”, stable rating, senior preferred debt rating “A”, short-term rating “F1” (ii) Moody’s - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A1”, stable outlook, short-term rating “P-1” (iii) R&I - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, stable outlook; and (iv) S&P Global Ratings - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, stable outlook, short-term rating “A-1”.

FRENCH RETAIL BANKING

In EURm Q4 21 Q4 20 Change 2021 2020 Change Net banking income 2,048 1,845 +11.0% 7,777 7,315 +6.3% Net banking income excl. PEL/CEL 2,027 1,870 +8.4% 7,738 7,381 +4.8% Operating expenses (1,534) (1,443) +6.3% (5,635) (5,418) +4.0% Underlying operating expenses(1) (1,573) (1,476) +6.6% (5,635) (5,418) +4.0% Gross operating income 514 402 +27.9% 2,142 1,897 +12.9% Underlying gross operating income(1) 454 394 +15.3% 2,103 1,963 +7.1% Net cost of risk 20 (276) n/s (104) (1,097) -90.5% Operating income 534 126 x 4.2 2,038 800 x 2.5 Net profits or losses from other assets 22 19 +15.8% 24 158 -84.8% Reported Group net income 400 104 x 3.8 1,492 666 x 2.2 Underlying Group net income(1) 356 99 x 3.6 1,463 712 x 2.1 RONE 14.6% 3.7% 13.4% 5.8% Underlying RONE(1) 13.0% 3.5% 13.1% 6.2%

(1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21 and PEL/CEL provision

Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord networks

Average loan outstandings were -1% lower than in Q4 20 at EUR 210 billion. They were 9% higher than in Q4 19. Average outstanding loans to individuals were up +2%, bolstered by the growth in home loan production (+33% vs. Q4 20). The production of medium/long-term loans to corporate and professional customers climbed +45% excluding State Guaranteed Loans vs. Q4 20.

Average outstanding balance sheet deposits increased by +7% vs. Q4 20 to EUR 241 billion (+22% vs. Q4 19), still driven by sight deposits.

As a result, the average loan/deposit ratio stood at 87% in Q4 21 vs. 94% in Q4 20.

Insurance assets under management totalled EUR 93 billion at end-December 2021, up +6% year-on-year. Gross life insurance inflow amounted to EUR 1.9 billion in Q4 21, with the unit-linked share accounting for 36%.

Private Banking’s assets under management totalled EUR 78 billion at end-December 2021. Net inflow was buoyant at EUR 4.1 billion in 2021, an increase of 68% vs. 2020.

Property/casualty insurance premiums were up +5% vs. Q4 20, while personal protection insurance premiums were up +4% vs. Q4 20. The penetration rate for our customer base has improved both for property/casualty insurance and personal protection insurance.

Boursorama

The bank consolidated its position as the leading online bank in France, with more than 3.3 million clients at end-December 2021, thanks to the onboarding of 266,000 new clients in Q4 21 (+38% vs. Q4 20). Boursorama is aiming to have more than 4 million clients at end-2022, one year ahead of schedule relative to its plan.

This quarter, Boursorama distinguished itself by obtaining the highest NPS score among French banks in 2021 in the classification established by Bain & Company in December 2021. Moreover, Boursorama was ranked No. 1 in the classification best bank for Customer Experience Excellence in France in 2021 awarded by KPMG in November 2021. The bank also obtained the highest rating scores for its App among French banks with 4.8 on iOS (App Store) and 4.9 on Android (Google Play Store). In addition, Boursorama was voted the least expensive bank for the 14th consecutive year by Le Monde and Meilleurebanque.com in December 2021.

Average outstanding loans rose +28% vs. Q4 20 to EUR 14 billion. Home loan outstandings were up +30% vs. Q4 20.

Average outstanding savings including deposits and financial savings were 25% higher than in Q4 20 at EUR 35 billion, while outstanding deposits were up +25% vs. Q4 20. Life insurance outstandings were 13% higher than in Q4 20 while assets under management in UCITS increased by +16% vs.

Q4 20. Brokerage volumes were stable in 2021 compared to 2020 at a record level (x3 compared to 2019).

Net banking income excluding PEL/CEL

2021: revenues (excluding PEL/CEL) totalled EUR 7,738 million, up +4.8% vs. 2020. Net interest income (excluding PEL/CEL) was up +2.1% vs. 2020, underpinned by catch-up effects related to the TLTRO allowance and to State Guaranteed Loans. Commissions enjoyed a healthy momentum (+5.1% vs. 2020) against the backdrop of a recovery in activity following the lockdowns in 2020.

Q4 21: revenues (excluding PEL/CEL) totalled EUR 2,027 million, up +8.4% vs. Q4 20. Net interest income (excluding PEL/CEL) was up +6.7% vs. Q4 20. Commissions were 5.0% higher than in Q4 20.

Operating expenses

2021: operating expenses totalled EUR 5,635 million (+4.0% vs. 2020). The cost to income ratio (restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 72.8%, an improvement of 0.6 points vs. 2020.

Q4 21: operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,534 million (+6.3% vs. Q4 20) and EUR 1,573 million on an underlying basis. The cost to income ratio (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge and restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 77.6%, an improvement of 1.3 points vs. Q4 20.

Cost of risk

2021: the cost of risk amounted to EUR 104 million or 5 basis points, a substantial decline compared to 2020 (52 basis points) which was marked by an environment of uncertainty linked to the pandemic.

Q4 21: the cost of risk represented a write-back of EUR 20 million or -4 basis points, a significant improvement vs. Q4 20 (50 basis points) and Q3 21 (write-back of 1 basis point).

Contribution to Group net income

2021: the contribution to Group net income was EUR 1,492 million (x2.2 vs. 2020 impacted by the pandemic). RONE (restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 13.1% in 2021 (6.2% in 2020) and 14.4% excluding Boursorama.

Q4 21: the contribution to Group net income was EUR 400 million vs. EUR 104 million in Q4 20. RONE (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge and restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 13.0% in Q4 21 (3.5% in Q4 20).

INTERNATIONAL RETAIL BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES





In EURm Q4 21 Q4 20 Change 2021 2020 Change Net banking income 2,159 1,919 +12.5% +10.3%* 8,117 7,524 +7.9% +9.9%* Operating expenses (1,088) (1,018) +6.9% +4.2%* (4,203) (4,142) +1.5% +3.1%* Underlying operating expenses(1) (1,112) (1,042) +6.7% +4.1%* (4,203) (4,142) +1.5% +3.1%* Gross operating income 1,071 901 +18.9% +17.3%* 3,914 3,382 +15.7% +18.3%* Underlying gross operating income(1) 1,047 877 +19.4% +17.8%* 3,914 3,382 +15.7% +18.3%* Net cost of risk (96) (287) -66.6% -67.2%* (504) (1,265) -60.2% -59.4%* Operating income 975 614 +58.8% +57.5%* 3,410 2,117 +61.1% +65.2%* Net profits or losses from other assets 8 6 +33.3% +36.6%* 18 15 +20.0% +21.2%* Reported Group net income 584 376 +55.3% +54.9%* 2,082 1,304 +59.7% +64.4%* Underlying Group net income(1) 570 362 +57.5% +57.1%* 2,082 1,304 +59.7% +64.4%* RONE 22.2% 14.9% 20.3% 12.4% Underlying RONE(1) 21.7% 14.3% 20.3% 12.4%

(1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21





International Retail Banking’s loan and deposit production provided confirmation in Q4 of its rebound in all geographical regions. Outstanding loans totalled EUR 93.6 billion. They rose +6.0%* vs. end-December 2020. Outstanding deposits were 8.5%* higher than in December 2020, at EUR 89.5 billion.

For the Europe scope, outstanding loans were up +6.6%* vs. December 2020 at EUR 59.9 billion, driven by all the regions: +6.5%* in the Czech Republic, +11.1%* in Romania, and +5.4%* in Western Europe. Outstanding deposits increased by +6.0%* to EUR 50.8 billion.

In Russia, outstanding loans rose +13.3%* vs. end-December 2020, with a robust commercial performance particularly in home loans (+15%* year-on-year) and in the corporate customers segment (+22%* year-on-year). There was a significant increase in outstanding deposits (+20.8%*).

In Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories, outstanding loans rose +1.6%* year-on-year. Outstanding deposits continued to enjoy a healthy momentum, up +7.7%*.

In the Insurance business, the life insurance savings business saw outstandings increase +7%* at end-December 2021 vs. end-December 2020 to EUR 135 billion. The share of unit-linked products in outstandings was 37%, an increase of +4 points vs. December 2020.

Financial Services to Corporates also enjoyed a healthy momentum. Operational Vehicle Leasing and Fleet Management had 1.7 million contracts, including 1.4 million financed vehicles, an increase of +4.0% vs. end-December 2020. Equipment Finance’s new leasing business was up +12.1%* vs.

2020, while outstanding loans rose +1.1% vs. end-December 2020, to EUR 14.7 billion (excluding factoring).

Net banking income

Net banking income amounted to EUR 8,117 million in 2021, up +9.9%* vs. 2020. Revenues amounted to EUR 2,159 million in Q4 21, up +10.3%* vs. Q4 20.

International Retail Banking’s net banking income totalled EUR 5,000 million in 2021, an increase of +2.8%* vs. 2020. It was up +3.5%* in Q4 21 at EUR 1,311 million.

Thanks to a rise in interest rates, a healthy commercial momentum and an increase in commissions (+16%* vs. Q4 20), revenues in Europe were 10.7%* higher than in Q4 20. Activity in the individual customers segment remained particularly robust in specialised consumer finance, with revenues up +9%* vs. Q4 20.

In 2021, the revenues of SG Russia7(1) were down -2.8%* (-7.0%* vs. Q4 20), adversely affected firstly, by a temporary squeeze on individual customer margins (part of the rise in rates not being passed on to individual customers) and secondly, by a non-recurring item affecting the recognition of commissions.

The Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories scope posted revenues up +4.6%* vs. 2020 at EUR 1,770 million. Despite persistent supply chain pressures and the sharp decline in tourism, activity proved resilient in Q4 21, with a gradual improvement in the commercial momentum. As a result, revenues were slightly lower (-1.2%) at EUR 453 million, with strong growth in certain key countries of Sub-Saharan Africa (Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Madagascar) particularly in the corporate customers segment.

The Insurance business posted net banking income up +8.6%* vs. 2020, at EUR 963 million in 2021. The gross premiums of the life insurance savings business were 25%* higher in Q4 21 than in Q4 20, with an attractive share of unit-linked products (44%). Protection insurance saw an increase of +5%* vs. December 2020. Property/casualty premiums rose +9%* in Q4 21 (including +7%* in France and +10%* internationally) and +8%* in 2021, as did personal protection insurance (+3%* vs. 2020). The Insurance business’ net banking income was 8.1%* higher in Q4 21 than in Q4 20 at EUR 243 million.

Financial Services to Corporates’ net banking income was substantially higher (+32.0%*) than in 2020, at EUR 2,154 million. This performance was driven primarily by the activities of ALD which posted strong growth in its fleet and the used car sale result (EUR 1,422 per vehicle in 2021). Financial Services to Corporates’ net banking income totalled EUR 605 million in Q4 21, up +30.6%* vs. Q4 20.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses totalled EUR 4,203 million, an increase of +3.1%* on a reported and underlying basis vs. 2020. Operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,088 million in Q4 21, up +4.2%* vs. Q4 20, in conjunction with the growth in revenue. As a result, the quarter generated a positive jaws effect. The cost to income ratio stood at 51.8% in 2021.

In International Retail Banking, operating expenses were slightly higher (+2.5%*) than in 2020. Operating expenses were 4.0%* higher than in Q4 20.

In the Insurance business, operating expenses were in line with the expansion ambitions and rose +4.8%* vs. 2020 and +6.6%* vs. Q4 20.

In Financial Services to Corporates, operating expenses increased by +4.4%* vs. 2020 and +4.7%* vs. Q4 20.

Cost of risk

Q4 21: the cost of risk amounted to 28 basis points (EUR 96 million), vs. 43 basis points in Q3 21 and 89 basis points in Q4 20.

2021: the cost of risk amounted to 38 basis points (EUR 504 million). It was 96 basis points in 2020.

Contribution to Group net income

The contribution to Group net income totalled EUR 2,082 million in 2021 (+64.4%* vs. 2020) and

EUR 584 million in Q4 21 (+54.9%* vs. Q4 20).

Underlying RONE stood at 20.3% in 2021 (vs. 12.4% in 2020) and 21.7% in Q4 21 (14.3% in Q4 20), with RONE of 16% in International Retail Banking and 26% in Financial Services.

GLOBAL BANKING & INVESTOR SOLUTIONS





In EURm Q4 21 Q4 20 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Net banking income 2,320 2,072 +12.0% +9.7%* 9,530 7,613 +25.2% +26.1%* Operating expenses (1,556) (1,688) -7.8% -9.3%* (6,863) (6,713) +2.2% +2.7%* Underlying operating expenses(1) (1,681) (1,638) +2.6% +0.9%* (6,863) (6,556) +4.7% +5.1%* Gross operating income 764 384 +99.0% +91.5%* 2,667 900 x 3.0 x 3.0* Underlying gross operating income(1) 639 434 +47.3% +42.4%* 2,667 1,057 x 2.5 x 2.6 Net cost of risk (3) (104) -97.1% -97.2%* (86) (922) -90.7% -90.5%* Operating income 761 280 x 2.7 x 2.6 2,581 (22) n/s n/s Reported Group net income 635 280 x 2.3 x 2.2 2,076 57 x 36.4 x 40.8 Underlying Group net income(1) 539 320 +68.4% +64.1%* 2,076 183 x 11.4 x 11.8 RONE 16.3% 7.8% 13.9% 0.4% Underlying RONE(1) 13.8% 9.0% 13.9% 1.3%

(1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21





Net banking income

In 2021, Global Banking & Investor Solutions posted substantially higher revenues (+25.2%) than in 2020 at EUR 9,530 million, driven by a very strong momentum in all the businesses. Revenues rose +9.5% compared to 2019. This solid financial performance reflects the successful execution of the strategic plan presented in May 2021.

In Q4 21, revenues rose +12.0% vs. Q4 20, to EUR 2,320 million.

In Global Markets & Investor Services, net banking income totalled EUR 5,648 million in 2021 (+35.6% vs. 2020). It amounted to EUR 1,260 million in Q4 21 (+8.6% vs. Q4 20).

Global Markets turned in a very strong performance in 2021 (EUR 5,001 million), with an increase of +40.2% compared to 2020 which was heavily impacted by the health crisis. Market conditions were favourable in the Equity market and more complex in the fixed income markets in 2021. The reduction in the risk profile of structured products was completed in the first half of the year, ahead

of schedule.

Q4 21 also delivered a solid performance (EUR 1,103 million), with an increase of +9.5% vs. Q4 20. The fourth quarter was marked by very buoyant commercial activity in most client segments.

The Equity activity enjoyed its best year since 2009 (EUR 3,150 million vs. EUR 1,275 million in 2020 and EUR 2,502 million in 2019), driven by good market conditions and the successful repositioning of the Investment Solutions product offering.

In Q4 21, the business was able to take advantage of still favourable market conditions on all products, and posted revenues of EUR 727 million, up +22.6% vs. Q4 20.

Fixed Income & Currency activities posted revenues of EUR 1,851 million in 2021, down -19.2% compared to 2020 which was marked by exceptional market conditions in the first half

of the year.

Q4 21 delivered a resilient performance (-9.2% vs. Q4 20) in a more complex market, with higher revenues in emerging markets and financing.

There was a significant increase in Securities Services’ revenues in 2021, with revenues up +8.4% vs. 2020, at EUR 647 million. They were 2.6% higher in Q4 21 than in Q4 20, at EUR 157 million.

Securities Services’ assets under custody and assets under administration amounted to EUR 4,586 billion and EUR 697 billion respectively, up +6.3% and +9.2% in 2021.

Financing & Advisory delivered the best historical annual performance, with revenues of EUR 2,924 million, up +14.8% vs. 2020. Firstly, the business capitalised on the good market momentum, particularly in Investment Banking, by playing key roles in our clients’ major transactions and secondly, it benefited from an additional capital allocation.

In Q4 21, the business again enjoyed record revenues of EUR 814 million, substantially higher (+19.5%) than in Q4 20.

Investment Banking enjoyed an excellent quarter, driven by the strong momentum of M&A, Leveraged Buyout and equity capital market activities. Revenues from Asset Finance, Natural Resources and Infrastructure activities and the Asset-Backed Products platform also showed a substantial increase.

Global Transaction and Payment Services continued to experience strong growth, up +25.2% vs.

Q4 20.

Asset and Wealth Management’s net banking income totalled EUR 958 million in 2021 (+6.1% vs. 2020). It was 6.5% higher in Q4 21 vs. Q4 20.

In 2021, Private Banking posted an increase in revenues of +3.1% vs. 2020, to EUR 699 million (when restated for an exceptional impact of EUR +29 million related to an insurance payout received in 2020, revenues are up +7.7%). The business benefited from strong commercial activity in all regions. Net inflow amounted to EUR +7.7 billion in 2021. Assets under management totalled EUR 130 billion. They rose +12% in 2021.

In Q4 21, net banking income amounted to EUR 171 million, up +5.6% vs. Q4 20.

In 2021, Lyxor’s net banking income totalled EUR 239 million, an increase of +15.5% vs. 2020. Assets under management were up +27% in 2021, at EUR 178 billion.

In Q4 21, revenues were 10.9% higher than in Q4 20.

Operating expenses

2021: operating expenses totalled EUR 6,863 million, an increase of +2.2% vs. 2020 on a reported basis, and +4.7% on an underlying basis (operating expenses included a restructuring charge of

EUR 157 million in Q4 20). This increase can be explained by the rise in variable costs related to the increase in earnings and IFRIC 21 charges. Thanks to a very positive jaws effect, there was a significant improvement in the cost to income ratio of 14 points (72% vs. 86% on an underlying basis in 2020).

Q4 21: operating expenses were up +2.6% on an underlying basis (at EUR 1,681 million).

Net cost of risk

2021: the cost of risk was at a low level of 5 basis points (or EUR 86 million), well below 2020 (57 basis points) which was adversely affected by the health crisis.

Q4 21: it amounted to 1 basis point (or EUR 3 million), vs. 28 basis points in Q4 20.

Contribution to Group net income

2021: the contribution to Group net income was EUR 2,076 million.

Q4 21: it was EUR 635 million on a reported basis and EUR 539 million on an underlying basis (+68.4% vs. Q4 20).

Global Banking & Investor Solutions posted a significant RONE of 13.9% in 2021 (16.1% when restated for the impact of the contribution to the Single Resolution Fund).

The underlying RONE was 13.8% in Q4 21.

CORPORATE CENTRE





In EURm Q4 21 Q4 20 2021 2020 Net banking income 93 2 374 (339) Underlying net banking income(1) (24) 2 257 (339) Operating expenses (387) (202) (889) (441) Underlying operating expenses(1) (251) (162) (510) (388) Gross operating income (294) (200) (515) (780) Underlying gross operating income(1) (275) (160) (253) (727) Net cost of risk (7) (22) (6) (22) Net profits or losses from other assets 429 (105) 603 (185) Impairment losses on goodwill (114) - (114) (684) Income tax 193 52 187 (482) Reported Group net income 168 (290) (9) (2,285) Underlying Group net income(1) (255) (133) (386) (718)

(1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21





The Corporate Centre includes the property management of the Group’s head office, the Group’s equity portfolio, the Treasury activities for the Group, certain costs related to cross-functional projects as well as certain costs incurred by the Group not re-invoiced to the businesses.

The Corporate Centre’s net banking income totalled EUR +374 million in 2021 vs. EUR -339 million in 2020 and EUR +93 million in Q4 21, including the positive impact of a revaluation of securities for EUR 117 million vs. EUR +2 million in Q4 20.

Operating expenses totalled EUR 889 million in 2021 vs. EUR 441 million in 2020. They include the Group’s transformation costs for a total amount of EUR 379 million relating to the activities of French Retail Banking (EUR 194 million), Global Banking & Investor Solutions (EUR 99 million) and the Corporate Centre (EUR 86 million). Underlying costs came to EUR 510 million in 2021 compared to EUR 388 million in 2020.

Operating expenses totalled EUR 387 million in Q4 21 vs. EUR 202 million in Q4 20. They include the Group’s transformation costs for a total amount of EUR 147 million relating to the activities of French Retail Banking (EUR 88 million), Global Banking & Investor Solutions (EUR 33 million) and the Corporate Centre (EUR 26 million). Underlying costs came to EUR 251 million in Q4 21 compared to EUR 162 million in Q4 20.

Gross operating income totalled EUR -515 million in 2021 vs. EUR -780 million in 2020 and EUR -294 million in Q4 21 vs. EUR -200 million in Q4 20. Underlying gross operating income came to EUR -253 million in 2021 vs. EUR -727 million in 2020.

Net profits or losses from other assets amounted to EUR +603 million in 2021 vs. EUR -185 million in 2020. In Q4 21, they totalled EUR +429 million including the proceeds of the disposal of Lyxor’s asset management activities for EUR 439 million, vs. EUR -105 million in Q4 20 including EUR -101 million in respect of the disposal of SG Finans.

In Q4 21, the Group benefited from the recognition of EUR 130 million of deferred tax assets. Furthermore, the review of International Retail Banking’s financial trajectory led to the impairment of goodwill for EUR 114 million in Q4 21.

The Corporate Centre’s contribution to Group net income was EUR -9 million in 2021 vs. EUR -2,285 million in 2020 and EUR +168 million in Q4 21 vs. EUR -290 million in Q4 20. The Corporate Centre’s contribution to Group net income on an underlying basis was EUR -255 million.

7. CONCLUSION





In 2021, the Group delivered the best annual performance in its history, with Group net income of

EUR 5.6 billion and a strong contribution from all its businesses.

2021 was also marked by major progress in the execution of all our strategic initiatives and in the strategic reallocation of our capital in favour of businesses offering profitable growth. The Group therefore announced the planned acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD to create a mobility leader, as well as Boursorama’s entry into exclusive discussions with ING with a view to offering ING’s individual customers in France the best alternative banking solution.

At end-December 2021, the Group had a CET1 ratio of 13.7%8(1), comfortably above its regulatory requirement.

The Board of Directors has established an attractive distribution of 2021 financial results to shareholders equivalent to EUR 2.75 per share. A dividend in cash of EUR 1.65 per share will be proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 17th.

Furthermore, the Group foresee a buyback programme for around EUR 915 million, or an amount equivalent to EUR 1.10 per share. Exceptionally, it has been retained a split of the distribution between 60% in cash and 40% through share buy-back.

In future, the Group intends to maintain a distribution policy of 50% of underlying Group net income9(2) with up to 20% of the distribution in the form of a share buyback.

8. 2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2022 Financial communication calendar



May 5th, 2022 First quarter 2022 results



May 17th, 2022 2022 General Meeting



August 3rd, 2022 Second quarter and first half 2022 results



November 4th, 2022 Third quarter and nine-month 2022 results





The Alternative Performance Measures, notably the notions of net banking income for the pillars, operating expenses, IFRIC 21 adjustment, cost of risk in basis points, ROE, ROTE, RONE, net assets, tangible net assets, and the amounts serving as a basis for the different restatements carried out (in particular the transition from published data to underlying data) are presented in the methodology notes, as are the principles for the presentation of prudential ratios.







This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the targets and strategies of the Societe Generale Group.



These forward-looking statements are based on a series of assumptions, both general and specific, in particular the application of accounting principles and methods in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) as adopted in the European Union, as well as the application of existing prudential regulations.







These forward-looking statements have also been developed from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions in the context of a given competitive and regulatory environment. The Group may be unable to:



- anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors likely to affect its business and to appraise their potential consequences,



- evaluate the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those provided in this document and the related presentation.







Therefore, although Societe Generale believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to it or its management or not currently considered material, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, overall trends in general economic activity and in Societe Generale’s markets in particular, regulatory and prudential changes, and the success of Societe Generale’s strategic, operating and financial initiatives.







More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect Societe Generale’s financial results can be found in the section “Risk Factors” in our Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (which is available on https://investors.societegenerale.com/en).







Investors are advised to take into account factors of uncertainty and risk likely to impact the operations of the Group when considering the information contained in such forward-looking statements. Other than as required by applicable law, Societe Generale does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business rankings and market positions are internal.

9. APPENDIX 1: FINANCIAL DATA





GROUP NET INCOME BY CORE BUSINESS

In EURm Q4 21 Q4 20 Variation 2021 2020 Variation French Retail Banking 400 104 x 3.8 1,492 666 x 2.2 International Retail Banking and Financial Services 584 376 +55.3% 2,082 1,304 +59.7% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 635 280 x 2.3 2,076 57 x 36.4 Core Businesses 1,619 760 x 2.1 5,650 2,027 x 2.8 Corporate Centre 168 (290) n/s (9) (2,285) +99.6% Group 1,787 470 x 3.8 5,641 (258) n/s

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In EUR m 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Cash, due from central banks 179,969 168,179 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss * 342,714 411,916 Hedging derivatives 13,239 20,667 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 43,450 52,060 Securities at amortised cost 19,371 15,635 Due from banks at amortised cost 55,972 53,380 Customer loans at amortised cost 497,164 448,761 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk 131 378 Investments of insurance companies 178,898 166,854 Tax assets * 4,812 4,995 Other assets 92,898 67,341 Non-current assets held for sale 27 6 Investments accounted for using the equity method 95 100 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 31,968 30,088 Goodwill 3,741 4,044 Total * 1,464,449 1,444,404





In EUR m 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Due to central banks 5,152 1,489 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss * 307,563 372,705 Hedging derivatives 10,425 12,461 Debt securities issued 135,324 138,957 Due to banks 139,177 135,571 Customer deposits 509,133 456,059 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk 2,832 7,696 Tax liabilities * 1,577 1,227 Other liabilities 106,305 84,937 Non-current liabilities held for sale 1 - Insurance contracts related liabilities 155,288 146,126 Provisions * 4,850 4,732 Subordinated debts 15,959 15,432 Total liabilities * 1,393,586 1,377,392 Shareholder's equity Shareholders' equity, Group share Issued common stocks and capital reserves 21,913 22,333 Other equity instruments 7,534 9,295 Retained earnings * 30,631 32,102 Net income 5,641 (258) Sub-total * 65,719 63,472 Unrealised or deferred capital gains and losses (652) (1,762) Sub-total equity, Group share * 65,067 61,710 Non-controlling interests * 5,796 5,302 Total equity * 70,863 67,012 Total * 1,464,449 1,444,404

(*) Amounts restated compared with the financial statements published in 2020 (See Note1.7 of financial statements)

10. APPENDIX 2: METHODOLOGY





1 –The financial information presented in respect of Q4 and 2021 was examined by the Board of Directors on February 9th, 2021 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. This information has not been audited.

2 - Net banking income

The pillars’ net banking income is defined on page 41 of Societe Generale’s 2021 Universal Registration Document. The terms “Revenues” or “Net Banking Income” are used interchangeably. They provide a normalised measure of each pillar’s net banking income taking into account the normative capital mobilised for its activity.

3 - Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the “Operating Expenses” as presented in note 8.1 to the Group’s consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2020 (pages 466 et seq. of Societe Generale’s 2021 Universal Registration Document). The term “costs” is also used to refer to Operating Expenses. The Cost/Income Ratio is defined on page 41 of Societe Generale’s 2021 Universal Registration Document.

4 - IFRIC 21 adjustment

The IFRIC 21 adjustment corrects the result of the charges recognised in the accounts in their entirety when they are due (generating event) so as to recognise only the portion relating to the current quarter, i.e. a quarter of the total. It consists in smoothing the charge recognised accordingly over the financial year in order to provide a more economic idea of the costs actually attributable to the activity over the period analysed.

The contributions to Single Resolution Fund (« SRF ») are part of IFRIC21 adjusted charges, they include contributions to national resolution funds within the EU.



5 – Exceptional items – Transition from accounting data to underlying data

It may be necessary for the Group to present underlying indicators in order to facilitate the understanding of its actual performance. The transition from published data to underlying data is obtained by restating published data for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 adjustment.

Moreover, the Group restates the revenues and earnings of the French Retail Banking pillar for PEL/CEL provision allocations or write-backs. This adjustment makes it easier to identify the revenues and earnings relating to the pillar’s activity, by excluding the volatile component related to commitments specific to regulated savings.

The reconciliation enabling the transition from published accounting data to underlying data is set out in the table below:

Q4 21 (in EURm) Net Banking Income Operating Expenses Cost of risk Net profit or losses from

other assets Impairment losses on goodwill Income

tax Group net income Business Reported 6 620 (4 565) (86) 449 (114) (311) 1 787 (+) Revaluation gain* (117) 2 (115) Corporate Center (+) IFRIC 21 linearisation (199) 46 (149) (+) Transformation charges* 147 (39) 108 Corporate Center(1) (+) Lyxor disposal* (439) 50 (389) Corporate Center (+) DTA recognition* (130) (130) Corporate Center (+) Goodwill impairment* 114 114 Corporate Center Underlying 6 503 (4 617) (86) 10 0 (382) 1 226 Q4 20 (in EURm) Net Banking Income Operating Expenses Cost of risk Net profit or losses from

other assets Impairment losses on goodwill Income

tax Group net income Business Reported 5 838 (4 351) (689) (94) 0 (125) 470 (+) IFRIC 21 linearisation (177) 52 (121) (+) Transformation charges* 210 (63) 147 o/w GBIS (EUR -157m), Corporate Center (EUR -53m) (+) Group refocusing plan* 20 101 14 135 Corporate Center Underlying 5 838 (4 318) (669) 7 0 (123) 631 2021 (in EURm) Net Banking Income Operating Expenses Cost of risk Net profit or losses from

other assets Impairment losses on goodwill Income

tax Group net income Business Reported 25 798 (17 590) (700) 635 (114) (1 697) 5 641 (+) Lyxor disposal* (439) 50 (389) Corporate Center (+) Transformation charges* 379 (104) 275 Corporate Center(2) (+) Capital gains on Haussmann office disposal* (185) 53 (132) Corporate Center (+) Revaluation gain* (117) 2 (115) Corporate Center (+) DTA recognition* (130) (130) Corporate Center (+) Goodwill impairment* 114 114 Corporate Center Underlying 25 681 (17 211) (700) 11 0 (1 826) 5 264 2020 (in EURm) Net Banking Income Operating Expenses Cost of risk Net profit or losses from

other assets Impairment losses on goodwill Income

tax Group net income Business Reported 22 113 (16 714) (3 306) (12) (684) (1 204) (258) (+) Transformation charges* 210 (63) 147 o/w GBIS (EUR -157m), Corporate Center (EUR -53m) (+) Group refocusing plan* 20 178 14 212 Corporate center (+) Goodwill impairment* 684 684 Corporate center (+) DTA impairment * 650 650 Corporate center Underlying 22 113 (16 504) (3 286) 166 0 (603) 1 435

(*) Exceptional item

(1) Transformation and/or restructuring charges in Q4 21 related to RBDF (EUR 88m), GBIS (EUR 33m) and Corporate Center (EUR 26m)

(2) Transformation and/or restructuring charges in 2021 related to RBDF (EUR 194m), GBIS (EUR 99m) and Corporate Center (EUR 86m)



6 - Cost of risk in basis points, coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings

The cost of risk is defined on pages 43 and 635 of Societe Generale’s 2021 Universal Registration Document. This indicator makes it possible to assess the level of risk of each of the pillars as a percentage of balance sheet loan commitments, including operating leases.

In EURm Q4 21 Q4 20 2021 2020 French Retail Banking







Net Cost Of Risk (20) 276 104 1,097 Gross loan Outstandings 219,522 222,926 218,043 212,185 Cost of Risk in bp (4) 50 5 52 International Retail Banking and Financial Services







Net Cost Of Risk 96 287 504 1,265 Gross loan Outstandings 137,018 128,965 133,321 132,082 Cost of Risk in bp 28 89 38 96 Global Banking and Investor Solutions







Net Cost Of Risk 3 104 86 922 Gross loan Outstandings 178,116 147,508 165,603 160,918 Cost of Risk in bp 1 28 5 57 Corporate Centre







Net Cost Of Risk 7 22 6 22 Gross loan Outstandings 14,574 14,044 13,835 11,611 Cost of Risk in bp 16 62 4 20 Societe Generale Group







Net Cost Of Risk 86 689 700 3,306 Gross loan Outstandings 549,229 513,443 530,801 516,797 Cost of Risk in bp 6 54 13 64

The gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings is calculated as the ratio of provisions recognised in respect of the credit risk to gross outstandings identified as in default within the meaning of the regulations, without taking account of any guarantees provided. This coverage ratio measures the maximum residual risk associated with outstandings in default (“doubtful”).

7 - ROE, ROTE, RONE

The notions of ROE (Return on Equity) and ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity), as well as their calculation methodology, are specified on page 43 and 44 of Societe Generale’s 2021 Universal Registration Document. This measure makes it possible to assess Societe Generale’s return on equity and return on tangible equity.

RONE (Return on Normative Equity) determines the return on average normative equity allocated to the Group’s businesses, according to the principles presented on page 44 of Societe Generale’s 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Group net income used for the ratio numerator is book Group net income adjusted for “interest net of tax payable on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations” and “unrealised gains/losses booked under shareholders’ equity, excluding conversion reserves” (see methodology note No. 9). For ROTE, income is also restated for goodwill impairment.

Details of the corrections made to book equity in order to calculate ROE and ROTE for the period are given in the table below:

ROTE calculation: calculation methodology









End of period Q4 21 Q4 20 2021 2020 Shareholders' equity Group share* 65,067 61,710 65,067 61,710 Deeply subordinated notes (8,003) (8,830) (8,003) (8,830) Undated subordinated notes (264) (264) Interest net of tax payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations 20 19 20 19 OCI excluding conversion reserves (489) (942) (489) (942) Dividend provision (2,286) (467) (2,286) (467) ROE equity end-of-period* 54,310 51,227 54,310 51,227 Average ROE equity* 53,878 51,307 52,634 52,091 Average Goodwill (3,776) (3,928) (3,890) (4,172) Average Intangible Assets (2,687) (2,477) (2,584) (2,432) Average ROTE equity* 47,415 44,902 46,160 45,487 Group net Income (a) 1,787 470 5,641 (258) Underlying Group net income (b) 1,226 631 5,264 1,435 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (c) (151) (164) (590) (611) Cancellation of goodwill impairment (d) 337 - 337 684 Ajusted Group net Income (e) = (a)+ (c)+(d) 1,973 306 5,388 (185) Ajusted Underlying Group net Income (f)=(b)+(c) 1,075 467 4,674 824 Average ROTE equity (g)* 47,415 44,902 46,160 45,487 ROTE [quarter: (4*e/g), 12M: (2*e/g)] 16.6% 2.7% 11.7% -0.4% Average ROTE equity (underlying) (h)* 46,854 45,063 45,783 47,180 Underlying ROTE [quarter: (4*f/h), 12M: (2*f/h)] 9.2% 4.1% 10.2% 1.7%

(*) Amounts restated compared with the financial statements published in 2020 (See Note1.7 of the financial statements)

RONE calculation: Average capital allocated to Core Businesses (in EURm)

In EUR m Q4 21 Q4 20 Change 2021 2020 Change French Retail Banking 10,990 11,186 -1.8% 11,149 11,427 -2.4% International Retail Banking and Financial Services 10,523 10,112 +4.1% 10,246 10,499 -2.4% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 15,602 14,287 +9.2% 14,916 14,302 +4.3% Core Businesses 37,115 35,585 +4.3% 36,310 36,228 +0.2% Corporate Center 16,763 15,722 +6.7% 16,324 15,863 +2.9% Group 53,878 51,307 +5.0% 52,634 52,091 +1.0%

(*) Amounts restated compared with the financial statements published in 2020 (See Note1.7 of the financial statements)

8 - Net assets and tangible net assets

Net assets and tangible net assets are defined in the methodology, page 46 of the Group’s 2021 Universal Registration Document. The items used to calculate them are presented below:

End of period – in EUR m 2021 2020 2019 Shareholders' equity Group share* 65,067 61,710 63,527 Deeply subordinated notes (8,003) (8,830) (9,501) Undated subordinated notes (264) (283) Interest, net of tax, payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations 20 19 4 Bookvalue of own shares in trading portfolio 37 301 375 Net Asset Value* 57,121 52,936 54,122 Goodwill (3,624) (3,928) (4,510) Intangible Assets (2,733) (2,484) (2,362) Net Tangible Asset Value* 50,764 46,524 47,250 Number of shares used to calculate NAPS** 831,162 848,859 849,665 Net Asset Value per Share 68.7 62.4 63.7 Net Tangible Asset Value per Share 61.1 54.8 55.6

(*) Amounts restated compared with the financial statements published in 2020 (See Note1.7 of the financial statements)

(* *) The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding as at end of period, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group.

In accordance with IAS 33, historical data per share prior to the date of detachment of a preferential subscription right are restated by the adjustment coefficient for the transaction.

9 - Calculation of Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The EPS published by Societe Generale is calculated according to the rules defined by the IAS 33 standard (see page 45 of Societe Generale’s 2021 Universal Registration Document). The corrections made to Group net income in order to calculate EPS correspond to the restatements carried out for the calculation of ROE and ROTE. As specified on page 45 of Societe Generale’s 2021 Universal Registration Document, the Group also publishes EPS adjusted for the impact of non-economic and exceptional items presented in methodology note No. 5 (underlying EPS).

The calculation of Earnings Per Share is described in the following table:

Average number of shares (thousands) – in EUR m 2021 2020 2019 Existing shares 853,371 853,371 834,062 Deductions Shares allocated to cover stock option plans and free shares awarded to staff 3,861 2,987 4,011 Other own shares and treasury shares 3,249 149 Number of shares used to calculate EPS** 846,261 850,385 829,902 Group net Income 5,641 (258) 3,248 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (590) (611) (715) Capital gain net of tax on partial buybacks Adjusted Group net income 5,051 (869) 2,533 EPS (in EUR) 5.97 (1.02) 3.05 Underlying EPS* (in EUR) 5.52 0.97 4.03

(*) Calculated on the basis of underlying Group net income.

(**) The number of shares considered is the average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group.

10 – The Societe Generale Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital is calculated in accordance with applicable CRR2/CRD5 rules. The fully loaded solvency ratios are presented pro forma for current earnings, net of dividends, for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. When there is reference to phased-in ratios, these do not include the earnings for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. The leverage ratio is also calculated according to applicable CRR2/CRD5 rules including the phased-in following the same rationale as solvency ratios.

NB (1) The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding rules.

(2) All the information on the results for the period (notably: press release, downloadable data, presentation slides and supplement) is available on Societe Generale’s website www.societegenerale.com in the “Investor” section.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.





Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com .

(1) Underlying data (see methodology note section 10.5 for the transition from accounting data to underlying data)

(2) Phased-in ratio (fully-loaded ratio of 13.6%) after distribution provision

The footnote * in this document corresponds to data adjusted for changes in Group Structure and at constant exchange rates

(1) NPL ratio calculated according to the EBA methodology published on July 16th, 2019

(2) Ratio between the amount of provisions on doubtful outstandings and the amount of these same outstandings

(2) After deducting interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes

(1) Amounts restated compared with the financial statements published in 2020 (See Note1.7 of financial statements)

(1) SG Russia encompasses the entities Rosbank, Rosbank Insurance, ALD Automotive and their consolidated subsidiaries

(1) Phased-in (13.6% fully-loaded) post distribution provision

(2) After deducting interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes

Attachment