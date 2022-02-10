IMCD Brasil enhances its HI&I business with the acquisition of Polyorganic® Tecnologia Ltda

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (10 February 2022) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Brasil has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Polyorganic® Tecnologia Ltda (“Polyorganic”).

“Polyorganic’s technical capabilities, market expertise and strong product portfolio are an excellent fit with IMCD and complements our growing presence in the HI&I market,” said Nicolas Kaufmann, Managing Director, IMCD Brasil. “Sanitation and infection control have undoubtedly experienced a sharp increase in demand over the past two years. The addition of Polyorganic to IMCD Brasil will allow us to accelerate growth, plus offer more solutions to help manufacturers keep up with market trends and demand. We are proud to welcome Polyorganic to IMCD and together, deliver stronger customer support and technical expertise.”

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Polyorganic was established in 1993 and has become an industry-leading household, industrial and institutional (HI&I) distributor in the country. While the majority of its business is in the HI&I industry, Polyorganic is also a reputable distributor for the water treatment industry and other industrial markets. In 2021, the company generated a revenue of approximately EUR 12 million.

“Joining IMCD is a great new chapter for Polyorganic’s history,” said Mauro Majerowicz, Owner, Polyorganic. “With complementary portfolios and business models, the coming together of our two companies will not only be advantageous for our companies, but also for the partners and customers we serve.”

Further advancing its market expertise, Polyorganic is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified, adds 23 employees to the IMCD Brasil team, plus a HI&I laboratory located in Diadema, Brazil, which provides troubleshooting and formulatory support to customers’ research and development teams.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in February 2022.

Attached, please find the press release in pdf format, the official photo, and the photo caption.



About IMCD N.V.

IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 2,775 million in 2020 with nearly 3,300 employees in over 50 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 50,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com.



About Polyorganic® Tecnologia Ltda

Since 1993, Polyorganic Tecnologia Ltda has been a leading chemical specialties, services and technical partner to deliver the most advanced products that contribute to sustainability through ecologically friendly solutions. For more information, please visit https://polyorganic.com.br.



Media contacts

IMCD Americas

Ella Pochay

Head of Communications, Americas

+1 714 562 7678

news@imcdus.com



IMCD Group

Maribel Rodriguez

Senior Group Communications Manager

+31 6 1479 6610

mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Attachments